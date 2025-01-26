Milan Futuro 0-0 Rimini: Penalty miss leaves Bonera’s side with bittersweet feeling

Milan Futuro’s winless run in the league continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Rimini in round 24, but they really should have got all three points.

There was a bitter taste in the mouth after the 2-2 draw away against Ascoli one week ago as Milan gave away a late equaliser after a needless red card, and after having played well for most of the game.

They were back home today and they got a clean sheet in a scoreless stalemate against Rimini, who are eighth in the table, but it inevitably leaves some regrets because Daniele Bonera’s side certainly deserved a different score at the final whistle, just like last week.

The biggest opportunity fell to Magrassi who took the responsibility of a spot kick in the 26th minute, but it was met by a great save for Colombi. There were further great chances for Ianesi, Quirini and Sandri, all in the second half.

It was another good performance but ultimately another game without a win, extending the run to six games without victory in Serie C. The next match is on Saturday at 15:00 CET in Ferrara against SPAL, with the Futuro third-bottom in the league on just 19 points from 24 games.