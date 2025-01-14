🚨 Milan announce XI for away clash in Como

Every Serie A match is available to watch LIVE with Home of Serie A on OneFootball to users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Find out more here.

Milan's bid to re-enter the race for a top-four place in Serie A continues tonight away from home as Sérgio Conceição's I Rossoneri pays a visit to Cesc Fàbregas' Como.





After a disappointing draw at home against Cagliari in the wake of their Supercoppa Italiana triumph over rivals Inter, Milan will be on the hunt to get back to winning ways to push for a European place.

Here is how Milan will be deployed on the night.

Your Rossoneri XI for some midweek footy 📋#ComoMilan #SempreMilan

Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/jJCmVUqC8M — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 14, 2025

Christian Pulisic, Álvaro Morata, and Rafael Leão lead the line for Conceição, while Dutch sensation Tijjani Reijnders looks to continue to pull the strings in midfield.

📸 Marco Luzzani - 2025 Getty Images