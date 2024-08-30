Mikel Merino to miss ‘weeks’ of Arsenal action after sustaining injury within days of joining club

Mikel Merino’s Arsenal debut is “weeks” away, according to Mikel Arteta, after the new signing sustained a shoulder injury within days of joining the club.

The midfielder, part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad this summer, joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad on Tuesday (27 August).

Gunners fans were hoping they might see the 28-year-old debut for the club on Saturday, at home to Brighton in the Premier League, but Merino has already been sidelined with what appears to be “a small fracture”.

Speaking on Friday (30 August), Arteta said: “Yes, very unfortunate. Yesterday he had a collision and he has a shoulder injury. It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and Gabi landed on top of him, and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.”

The coach was seemingly referring to Arsenal defender Gabriel, rather than Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus.

Merino has joined Arsenal on a long-term contract from Sociedad, having spent six years with the LaLiga side. He previously spent brief spells at Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Osasuna.

Earlier this week, Arteta said of his fellow Spaniard: “Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.

“Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”