Mikel Merino embracing the ‘huge pressure’ to win silverware at Arsenal

Mikel Merino has admitted to being under the biggest pressure of his career so far to deliver silverware for Arsenal.

The Euro 2024-winning midfielder is set to make his 21st appearance for the Gunners when Mikel Arteta’s side host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Merino started out at Osasuna before a brief spell at Borussia Dortmund was followed by a move to Newcastle.

Ready to achieve big things – together ❤️ Welcome to The Arsenal, Mikel Merino 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WhbHXMaV1p — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 27, 2024

He headed back to LaLiga with Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018, playing close to 250 matches and establishing himself in the Spain squad.

Merino scored his country’s extra-time winner against Germany in the quarter-final of last summer’s European Championship and then came off the bench in the final to help see off England.

However, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash against United, the 28-year-old said: “This is a club where you have huge pressure every single game and that is something that has changed a little bit from my past.

“Pressure is a privilege. If you have pressure, it means that you are fighting for the huge things.

Mikel Merino, left, helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“That’s what players like me, and players like the ones we have in the team, want to do. Play for big titles. And obviously having that pressure is good news.”

Merino fractured his shoulder following a collision with team-mate Gabriel in his first training session for the club.

The injury prevented him from making his debut until October 1 – as a substitute in his side’s impressive 2-0 Champions League win against Paris St Germain at the Emirates.

It has been a mixed campaign for both the Spain international and his new employers.

Arsenal are six points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the race for the Premier League having played a game more.

Joelinton leads the celebrations as Newcastle see off Arsenal at the Emirates (John Walton/PA)

They are also facing an uphill battle to reach the final of the Carabao Cup following an underwhelming 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Arsenal supporters headed to the exit long before the full-time whistle of the opening-leg fixture at the Emirates to indicate a disgruntled fanbase.

And Merino continued: “Nowadays with social media and everything around football, you obviously hear a little bit of what’s happening with the fans. But as players, what we try to do is just lock down that noise.

“We know how difficult it is to win every single game in this league where every team is really, really strong. It is about finding that balance, finding that middle ground, where you’re not always at the top of the mountain or falling down. When you don’t feel that pressure, that’s where the best performance will come.”

Merino, a 6ft 2in defensively-minded midfielder, was perhaps not the attacking mind that Arsenal fans craved during the last transfer window.

The Arsenal 🤍 For the fourth consecutive season, we will wear an all-white kit, drained of our iconic colours on Sunday in support of the No More Red campaign. 🤝 @adidasfootball — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 10, 2025

“I might be big and strong, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have other qualities,” he added.

“Obviously, I’m not a David Silva style of player. But the pass-first mentality, keeping the ball, and not feeling the pressure when you have a player on your back. Those are things that I have in my game.

“I’m not going to be the player who moves in the pocket like David Silva did or like (Andres) Iniesta did. I’m a different kind of player. But I also have the same mentality as they had.”

Arsenal will wear an all-white kit against United to show support for their No More Red campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

And Merino added: “I’m not from London, but what I try to do always is to learn from the place where I am. Knife violence is something that everyone wishes to stop. Wearing this kit is going to be a really proud moment for us by representing and fighting for their wellness.”