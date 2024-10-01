Mikel Merino debut hint as Arsenal midfielder spotted with squad ahead of PSG clash

Mikel Merino has been spotted with the Arsenal squad ahead of tonight's huge Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in a huge boost for Mikel Arteta.

Merino was signed late in the summer transfer window but has been unable to make his debut in the four weeks since after injuring a shoulder in his first training session.

A possible debut for Merino tonight would perhaps be a surprise, coming against French giants PSG, but Arteta has previously confirmed work will be done to make sure the player is ready to jump straight in when fit.

Speaking the day after Merino's injury, Arteta told reporters: "Let’s use the time that we have, right now, to make sure he is familiar with everything that we are doing, how we live and what we expect of him, about our team dynamics.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Mikel Merino is with the Arsenal squad for the visit of PSG in the Champions League this evening. 🇪🇸✅ pic.twitter.com/n5VqMegXfG — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) October 1, 2024

“He will be in every team meeting as well. We will use the time in the best possible way and in a few weeks he will be ready."

Ben White is not expected to be involved against PSG this evening. but Riccardo Calafiori has been passed fit.

Kai Havertz could line up in midfield, alongside Thomas Party and Declan Rice. You can read our predicted XI here.