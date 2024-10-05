Mikel Arteta tells press unusual “secret” to Kai Havertz’s turnaround at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that “the secret” to unlocking Kai Havertz‘s potential was “love” after the German experienced a tough time at Chelsea.

The forward arrived in England in 2020 with a huge reputation having impressed everyone in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen but his move to Stamford Bridge was not an easy one as the 25-year-old struggled to consistently produce top performances amid chaos at the West London club following the takeover.

Havertz will always have a place in Chelsea folklore as it was his goal that won the Blues their second Champions League title against Man City in 2021.

However, his overall performances and numbers were not that impressive as the German star produced 32 goals and 12 assists across the 139 games he featured in for the West London outfit.

Last summer, Arteta took a chance on Havertz having seen something in the 25-year-old with Arsenal acquiring the forward as part of a £65m deal with their London rivals. At the time, many football fans were bewildered by the transfer, but it is a decision that has paid off massively for Arsenal and Arteta.

Kai Havertz is on fire for Arsenal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta reveals “the secret” to Kai Havertz’s success at Arsenal

Arteta has deployed Havertz in the number nine role in his team and the Germany star has rewarded his manager’s faith by producing five goals and one assist across his opening nine appearances this season.

The 25-year-old’s home form is stellar and his goal against PSG mid-week made the forward the first Arsenal player since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019 to find the back of the net in six consecutive matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the North London outfit’s clash with Southampton on Saturday, Arteta has revealed how he has got the best out of Havertz in an Arsenal shirt.

“The secret to make Havertz perform at the best level is love,” the Spanish coach stated via Fabrizio Romano. “He’s a player that needs a lot of love.

“He needs to feel protected, he needs to feel chemistry around him. In football and in life he gives so much to everybody. He needs that connection.”