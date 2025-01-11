Mikel Arteta targets FA Cup glory in front of Arsenal fans after 2020 triumph

Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup after only a few months in charge of Arsenal (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup at an empty Wembley five years ago has made him hungry to lift the trophy again - but this time in front of Arsenal’s fans.

The Gunners won the FA Cup back in August 2020 during Arteta’s first season in charge.

There was, however, no fans at Wembley for the final due to restrictions put in place by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arteta has won silverware since - twice winning the Community Shield - but he has admitted it is not the same and he is itching to lift the FA Cup in front of a full Wembley.

“That is what we want,” said Arteta. “We want the big ones and we want the big ones in front of our crowd.

“We had some tastes, [but] it is not the same when we won the Community Shield a few times.

“I was so happy, so proud [to win the FA Cup in 2020], because it was a really tough period.

Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Emotionally, as well, it was an experience because obviously to take the first managerial job here in the middle of the season, then go home for two and a half months, then start competing again in those circumstances, it was tricky.

“But I was so happy, because it was a long time ago that we did not win a trophy as well. We just want to replicate the same, but sharing it with our people.”

Arsenal kick off their quest to win the FA Cup against Manchester United on Sunday, who they will host at Emirates Stadium.

United are the current holders of the competition and Arteta is expecting a difficult match.

“When you look especially at the big teams [they’ve played], how they perform and the results that they’ve got, it’s very impressive,” he said.

“I know him (Ruben Amorim) well, I followed him a lot when he was in Portugal and there is a big reason why he is where he is at the moment, and he deserves to be there.”