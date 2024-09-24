Mikel Arteta hits back at 'dark arts' claim after Man City complaints as Arsenal injury worries revealed

Mikel Arteta has rejected the claim that Arsenal used ‘dark arts’ against Manchester City and revealed the Gunners are sweating on a number of injury concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Bolton.

Arsenal battled to a dramatic and fiery 2-2 draw with their Premier League title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, playing the second half with 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off.

The Gunners came under fire for their tactics afterwards, with Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji among a number of City players to criticise their methods.

Akanji complained about players repeatedly going down, but Arteta has now stated how Arsenal have a number of injuries - including possibly a serious one - ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Bolton at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori were all forced to come off against City, while David Raya was seen leaving the Etihad limping and with a bandage on his knee. Ben White came on at half-time, but Arteta admitted he was not fully fit.

“I always prefer the facts to words or supposing things,” said Arteta, when asked for the team news ahead of the visit of third-tier Bolton to north London.

“Let’s see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts or these things or if it’s a reality.

Concern: Mikel Arteta hinted that Arsenal may have picked up a serious injury against Manchester City (Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, yes there will be a few players not available. Tomorrow you will find out. As soon as I give the lineup.

“We will use the facts. If a player is faking something, that means he will carry on and be involved in the squad and play.”

Asked if any serious injuries were picked up on Sunday, Arteta replied: “We have to wait on one of them.”

Injuries could present teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly with the chance to start on Wednesday.

The teenagers have both played in the Premier League this season, but are yet to make their full Arsenal debuts.

“It’s a great opportunity for any player to show what they are doing in the games if they didn’t get the chance to play yet,” said Arteta. “To transform what they’ve been doing in training and give us the right reason on the pitch.”

Raheem Sterling is expected to start against Bolton. The winger, who signed on loan from Chelsea last month, has so far played just 27 minutes off the bench for his new club.

“He’s had a few minutes already and tomorrow he has another opportunity,” said Arteta.

“He’s ready and really hungry to have more minutes and start to impact the team in the way he can. Hopefully tomorrow we can see that.”