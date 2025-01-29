Mikel Arteta hints Arsenal are not limiting transfer focus just to striker search

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are willing to strengthen across the pitch (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta is eager for Arsenal to strengthen their squad before the January transfer window closes - even if they cannot sign a new striker.

Arteta has stressed the need for the Gunners to add an attacker after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus suffered injuries.

Arsenal’s targets in that position - such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko - would prove difficult to sign this month.

And asked if he would be open to Arsenal adding to the squad elsewhere as a result, Arteta said: “Well, there are situations open and I always say the same.

“If we can improve the squad with players that can impact us for now, for the future, we will try to do that if it is the best thing for the club - and I stand on that.”

Arteta has previously spoken of his desire to maximise every transfer window and add to the squad whenever possible.

“This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window,” he said in December 2022. “We have to do that because it’s really important.”

A move for Benjamin Sesko will be difficult in the current window (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are in a stronger position since then, but they are yet to achieve Arteta’s aim of winning the Premier League.

The Gunners have been linked with new signings this month away from the forward area, namely Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan.

Arsenal are big fans of the 18-year-old midfielder, who is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

Nypan, who made his debut for Norwegian club Rosenborg when he was just 15, is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Girona, too.

The teenager’s father, Arne Nypan, has now confirmed a decision is expected before the transfer window closes on Monday after holding talks with clubs.

“It is an advantage to put it behind us and make a decision before the window closes,” he told Nettavisen.

“They are big and professional clubs [interested in Nypan], but what impresses me is how thoroughly nice people are who have good values.

“They are really concerned about Sverre, which we were careful about. They value him so highly that he is more than just a piece in a big game.

“It would have been easy if there were some alternatives where some were obviously better than others, but it is difficult. It is at a very high level and will be good anyway.”