Mikel Arteta hails Kai Havertz as Arsenal scoring run continues: 'Something has changed'

Mikel Arteta insists “something has changed” in Kai Havertz this season, after the German scored in a fourth straight game for Arsenal.

Havertz notched the Gunners’ equaliser at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as they came from behind to win 3-1 against Southampton and keep pace with Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea forward netted 13 league goals last season in his first campaign for Arsenal and already has four to his name this term - six in all competitions.

“You can tell [he is full of confidence], he takes the ball and runs with the ball,” Arteta said.

Comeback: Mikel Arteta was thrilled as his Arsenal side came from behind to beat Southampton (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“On high press he goes full gas. The way he holds the ball, the positions he takes in the box. He is an attacking midfielder, he plays as a No9, you don’t know where he is. That’s his football brain.

“His focus now is: ‘I’m going to win the game. I’m going to do it’. That’s a different thing.”

Havertz has scored in every Arsenal game at the Emirates so far this season, and Arteta insists his finishing has improved from last season.

“He is practising, and he wants more,” he said. “He is not satisfied with what he is doing, because there is still, I think, another level from him. Obviously he is surrounded by incredible players, but something has changed in him.

“That confidence, you really sense it. Now he is winning games and football matches, which is great.”

The Arsenal boss admitted that his side “probably” made the 3-1 win over Southampton more difficult than it should have been by going a goal behind, but he was pleased with their “dominance”, insisting it was “unbelievable” the Gunners weren’t ahead at half-time.