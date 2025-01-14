Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal 'very worried' amid nightmare injury update

Ouch: Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad have been decimated by injuries this season (REUTERS)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are “very worried” about striker Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United when attempting to tackle Bruno Fernandes.

The Brazilian received treatment on the pitch and was carried off on a stretcher, and there are fears he has ruptured his ACL.

Jesus had tests on Monday and Arteta has now given an update on Jesus.

The Arsenal boss said on Tuesday morning: “We know more now and it’s not looking good at all. But we need to review one more specialist, so probably we will have the total information this afternoon.”

Asked whether or not the forward had suffered an ACL injury and would duly miss the rest of the season, Arteta added: “I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. I think it is the doctors job to do that, but we were very worried straight after the game and we are very worried today.”

Jesus has been dealing with knee pain ever since the 2022 World Cup, where he suffered an injury.

Arteta said on Sunday how he believed the striker had injured his other knee, but he was still downbeat about the situation.

Big blow: Gabriel Jesus is facing a significant period out of action (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Big worry, that’s my feeling,” said Arteta, when asked to give an update on Jesus after losing to Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup.

“He had to come off on a stretcher, with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good. I think it is the other one [and not the knee he injured at the 2022 World Cup].

“But the worrying factor is more the feeling that he had, when he had to come off, and the pain that he was in.”

Losing Jesus to injury further dents Arteta’s attacking options ahead of Wednesday’s north London derby against Tottenham.

Arsenal are already without Bukayo Saka until at least March after he tore his hamstring last month. Ethan Nwaneri is out for a few weeks with a muscle injury.