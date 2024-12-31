Mike Vrabel available to begin interviews for head coaching jobs

One of the many names that has been attached to the Chicago Bears coaching vacancy is now available for conversations for any team interested in interview him for their coaching vacancy.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who spent this season as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns, had his contract expire on Monday, meaning he's free and available to talk with any team surrounding a potential interview for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news on Monday, which would put Vrabel in the driver to seat to get early conversations with any team in need of a head coach going into next season. Currently, the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are all teams with openings for their head coach job, and Vrabel has been linked to all of them, especially Chicago as the franchise looks for a "leader of men" according to ownership and management.

During his six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel compiled a 54-45 record, including three different playoff appearances where he reached the AFC Championship game in 2019. Known for his leadership ability as a player who won three Super Bowl titles with New England, Vrabel has been credited for getting the most out of his players, and a leader inside the locker room in which he has coached in.

When the Bears brass talked about finding a coach who is a true leader of men, can change the culture of the locker room, and get the most out of his team, Vrabel checks all the boxes and should be interviewed sooner than later in Chicago.

