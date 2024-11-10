Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul full fight card, odds, rules, date and start time

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is slated for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight card is official with seven bouts as the eyes of the sporting world turn to Dallas ahead of what will likely be a wild and star-studded week. Standing atop the bill on Nov. 15 is a blockbuster — if divisive — professional boxing showdown between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber turned pugilist Jake Paul.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) face off in a professional bout with modified rules, featuring eight two-minute rounds rather than the usual three-minute rounds in men's professional boxing. Both competitors will also be wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves rather than the usual 10-ounce gloves.

The event takes place at Dallas' AT&T Stadium and airs live on Netflix, free for all subscribers. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Tyson, 58, has not competed professionally since losing via sixth-round TKO to Kevin McBride in 2005. His last action in the ring came in a split draw in a November 2020 exhibition match against fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. He will be almost three decades Paul's senior when the two meet in Dallas.

Paul, 27, has rankled many in the fight game since his boisterous entry into professional boxing in 2020, but he has also largely outperformed just as many expectations. The former Disney star has defeated an array of athletes from other sports, including the NBA (Nate Robinson), MMA (Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren), and most recently bare-knuckle boxing (Mike Perry).

Paul's sole loss in professional boxing came in a 2023 split decision at the hands of Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Many well-known fighters and promoters within boxing have criticized the matchmaking of Tyson vs. Paul and expressed doubt at the contest due to the significant gulf in ages between the two fighters.

In the night's co-featured bout, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) face off in a long-awaited rematch of their April 2022 thriller, which captured the Fight of the Year honors from several boxing outlets. Ireland's Taylor, 38, narrowly defeated Puerto Rico's Serrano, 36, via split decision (97-93, 96-94, 94-96) in that first bout to retain her undisputed lightweight titles.

Taylor has since become a two-weight undisputed champion by capturing the super lightweight belts with a revenge win over Chantelle Cameron. Though Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is a 138-pound catchweight contest, those lightweight titles will be on the line for the rematch.

The official Tyson vs. Paul fight card can be seen below. All odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Main Card (Netflix, 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Jake Paul (-250) vs. Mike Tyson (+190)

IBF/IBO/WBC/WBO super lightweight title: Amanda Serrano (+110) vs. Katie Taylor (-150)

WBC welterweight title: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Preliminary Card

Super middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell