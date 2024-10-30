USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight still happening? Date, time for Netflix boxing match

The must-see boxing mega-event featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is now two weeks away. The Netflix event will stream live worldwide on November 15 for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For the first time in boxing history, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have teamed up for a monumental event. It features YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. The card also includes a highly anticipated rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano as the co-main event.

Despite a previous postponement, anticipation for the Paul-Tyson boxing event is high. All signs indicate that the fight is set to proceed as scheduled for November, promising an exciting showdown.

More: Mike Tyson fires back at Jake Paul in dueling sparring videos

Is Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul?

As of October 29, Tyson is indeed fighting Paul on a Nov. 15 card that will stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: date, time and streaming

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Not available on TV

Streaming: Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card

*Full card yet to be released

Super lightweight title bout: Katie Taylor vs. Amando Serrano

Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Welterweight: Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Mike Tyson, Jake Paul fight still happening? Date, time, streaming