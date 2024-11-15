.

IRVING, Texas – Slap!

All that's left for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is the fighting after the two men stepped on the scale and faced off Thursday at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their boxing match.

Tyson, 58, weighed in at 228.4 pounds for the heavyweight bout. Paul tipped the scale at 227.2. Afterward, Paul and Tyson faced off one last time, and things certainly popped off when Tyson slapped Paul in the face, prompting members of each man's team to intervene.

Moments later, Tyson only had this to say: "Talk is over."

Paul took the slap in stride, but it also seemed to light a fire in him.

"I didn't even feel it. He's angry. He's an angry little elf," Paul said. "Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you're getting knocked the f*ck out. ... It's personal now! He must die!"

x.com

You can watch Paul and Tyson step on the scale and stare each other down in the video above.

Paul vs. Tyson, which has been months in the making after one cancellation, will headline a Netflix boxing event Friday at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The card is co-headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. Anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch the event.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Paul vs. Tyson.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during wild final faceoff: 'He must die!'