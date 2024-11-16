Mike Tyson Loses to Jake Paul in Live Netflix Fight

The long-awaited matchup between the former world heavyweight champion and the YouTube star ended with a victory for Paul

Getty(2) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at their match weigh-in on Nov. 14.

After a four-month delay, boxing legend Mike Tyson faced off against former YouTube star Jake Paul.



Paul, 27, beat the former world heavyweight champion in a unanimous decision after eight rounds on Friday night. His youth proved to be an advantage against the 58-year-old.

Netflix experienced connection issues for a portion of the fight, however, they seemed to be fixed by the second round, when Paul connected several strong punches against Tyson, impacting his performance, per Sports Illustrated.

He kept the momentum throughout the rest of the match and ultimately won. His record is now 11-1.



Both athletes talked big game heading into the match.

Christian Petersen/Getty Mike Tyson and Kale Paul are seperated after Tyson slapped his opponent at the weigh-in on Nov. 14.

“I'm bringing the devil himself [to the ring],” Tyson told a small group of ESPN reporters earlier in the week.



“There are no feelings attached,” Tyson, who called Paul a “friend,” said. “My own mother should be very careful if she has to get in the ring with me. When it's over, it's over. But while the process is going on, my intention is to hurt him. I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble.”

“Yeah, it's cute. I fear no man. So I want him to be that old savage Mike,” Paul said at the final press conference ahead of the fight. “He says he's going to kill me. I'm ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out."

Tensions between the boxers heightened after Tyson slapped Paul at the weigh-in on Nov. 14.

Video from the weigh-in shows Paul approaching Tyson and stepping on his foot. In retaliation, Tyson slapped Paul across the face and pointed toward their feet before security split them apart.

“Jake stepped on Mike’s foot, that prompted the reaction,’’ Tom Patti, a longtime friend of Tyson’s, told USA TODAY Sports. “I was there and Mike just told me.’’

“This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson 🤗,” Paul posted on X.

The two were originally supposed to face off in July, but it was postponed after Tyson had to be hospitalized for an ulcer flare-up.

During the extra weeks of preparation, Paul told PEOPLE that he had three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes in mind.

"It's cliché, but there's a reason he's the best," says Paul of the 29-year-old Kansas City quarterback. "He continues to win and continues to show up and be a leader. He really never has off days and his focus is something that I admire."