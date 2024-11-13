Mike Tyson impresses crowd during workout ahead of Jake Paul fight

IRVING, Texas – It was Mike Tyson in the flesh – and in the ring.

For months, the public has seen only video clips of the former world heavyweight champion training to fight Jake Paul. But during an open workout on Tuesday night, Tyson, 58, provided a glimpse of what might be ahead when he fights Paul on Friday night at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

All 14 boxers on the fight card participated in the open workouts, but none received cheers as loud as Tyson. He rewarded hundreds of spectators at Toyota Music Factory by showing flashes of his old power.

“Kick his ass, Mike," was a popular cry, as fans made it clear they wanted Tyson to hit Paul as hard as he was hitting the mitts held by one of his trainers Tuesday night.

Although the session clearly impressed the crowd, it lasted only about three minutes.

“When I agreed to this fight and I started training, I said, 'What the (expletive) am I thinking of?' " Tyson said in the ring after his workout. “And I finished the process and now the fight's the party.

“All the hard work is done.’’

The workouts culminated with Paul. He boxed while wearing a rooster wig, a nod to his newest nickname, El Gallo.

“I feel really good," Paul said during his in-ring interview. “Sharp, powerful, explosive. And it’s going to be a short night for Mike."

