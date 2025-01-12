Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need a change neither wants to admit

For 18 years, Mike Tomlin has been one of the NFL's premier coaches. He's been considered the gold standard, a model of consistency and maximizing any roster to its fullest. The man could probably take an empty fridge with few ingredients and turn it into a hearty, filling meal for dinner. Most of the time, that amounts to fried rice with leftover vegetables, but still.

In Pittsburgh, Tomlin is effectively a made man. There is no scenario where this marquee organization ever fires Tomlin, arguably the second-best coach in franchise history -- a franchise that has only had three coaches since the late 1960s. However, after another flat playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, it might be time for all parties involved to start thinking about what's next for the Steelers.

Tomlin is a coaching legend through and through. He will strut onto a stage in Canton, Ohio, one day. But even a legendary coach isn't immune to stagnancy.

Even an icon has to produce for an organization that seemingly prides itself on a higher standard:

The last time Mike Tomlin won a playoff game was in January 2017. Since then, 28 head coaches have won at least one playoff game. pic.twitter.com/XAFAiaUnts — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 12, 2025

The rub with the Tomlin situation in Pittsburgh is that neither side wants to admit a change is probably essential. In a results-driven business like the NFL, Tomlin has enjoyed a remarkably long leash while producing little in the postseason of late. Not only has Tomlin failed to guide the Steelers to a playoff win since January 2017, Pittsburgh has been an outright no-show even when it qualifies for the dance.

Tomlin's streak of winning seasons is remarkable — he has never had a season under .500 in his 18 years leading the Steelers. It's a legitimately exceptional accomplishment in a sport with as much flux and chaos as pro football.

But what good is it if the Steelers go one-and-done, as they have in five straight playoff appearances? What good is merely being above .500 if you lose by double-digits every time the stakes rise? Is it not Lombardi Trophy or bust anymore in Pittsburgh?

It sure hasn't seemed like it in recent years.

READ MORE: Tony Gonzalez questioned the Steelers' lazy effort in their loss to the Ravens.

One playoff loss is an anomaly, something you're willing to write off for a coach with Tomlin's track record. Five straight one-and-done playoff appearances is a different story.

This is where the Steelers and Tomlin dilemma gets tricky.

To become a legitimate Super Bowl contender again, the Steelers will have to bottom out for once. Full stop. Arguably, the biggest reason they've been playoff flops lately is because they haven't had a big-time quarterback. To face down Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, they've responded with the ghost of Ben Roethlisberger, a gross amalgamation of "quarterbacks" led by Mason Rudolph, and late-stage Russell Wilson.

That is not tenable against the three top players in the sport who all happen to reside in the Steelers' conference. Having the firepower to beat those guys is a prerequisite, not a luxury.

Unfortunately, Tomlin has no interest in tanking or rebuilding at this stage of his career. He's earned that, too.

Tomlin is such a coaching force that he will never let the Steelers fall by the wayside. To Tomlin, being at the helm of a losing campaign would be unacceptable. It'd be a hit to his hallowed reputation. He is a coach crafted to be at the helm of a ready-made winner, nothing less. A rebuild isn't worth his time.

This serves Tomlin and the current Steelers well in that they're never outright embarrassing. They're always competent, they always project respect, and they're always, very technically, relevant.

But they're never all that great anymore, either. And that has to be addressed.

There were questions about whether Tomlin might take a break after 2024. According to CBS Sports, one NFL team already apparently tried to trade for Tomlin ahead of this year's playoffs.

At some point, someone needs to see the forest for the trees in Pittsburgh. Someone must have grander ambitions and recognize that Tomlin's recent accomplishments aren't good enough for an organization that expects to win games in February. That includes Tomlin because he doesn't have that path in Pittsburgh without a great quarterback, and he likely knows it.

It's time for the Steelers and Tomlin to admit what is evident to everyone else on the outside looking in. It's time for them to stop lying to themselves.

A mutual separation is most optimal for everyone involved.

