Mike Perry thanks Conor McGregor for becoming BKFC owner: ‘He’s done remarkable things’

Conor McGregor is now an owner of BKFC, and “King of Violence” Mike Perry couldn’t be happier.

During the KnuckleMania 4 broadcast Saturday night, BKFC president David Feldman revealed a massive announcement for the promotion. A video package played with McGregor announcing McGregor Sports & Entertainment has become an owner of BKFC.

Perry (5-0 BKFC), who finished Thiago Alves in the first round of the KnuckleMania 4 main event in Los Angeles, had nothing but good things to say about McGregor after the event.

“Thank you, man,” Perry said during a post-fight news conference. “I know you see it. We all love Conor McGregor’s fights. I mean, he’s the biggest combat sports star in history, probably besides, you know, we still love Mike Tyson. He’s still about to do something big on this Netflix thing. But Conor McGregor, nobody moved that needle like him and the Irish fans. The Irish fanbase is like the No. 1 combat sports fanbase because they travel across the world to come and see Conor McGregor all the time.

“He’s just done remarkable things and I remember still to this day when he knocked out Jose Aldo, what I thought about it. I was just like, ‘Damn, bro.’ Because I knew Jose and I didn’t know Conor, so he got me back then. The same way Ryan Garcia got our ass the other day when we thought he was crazy and then he beat the 31-0, and he showed up and fought like a man.”

McGregor has shown interest in BKFC over the years. During a post-event news conference, Feldman explained how the relationship with McGregor grew from sponsorship deals into an ownership stake. According to Feldman, “The Notorious” loves what BKFC has been building and is eager to help it continue to grow.

Even though they faced off with one another inside the BKFC ring to tease a fantasy matchup, Perry is on board, considering he has admired McGregor’s accomplishments in combat sports.

“I can look at those things and respect those things because I’m out here trying to do those things too,” Perry said. “I may not always do it clean, like Conor McGregor pieced up Eddie Alvarez in the ring, and it was a little different than the way it went with me.

“But I haven’t fought longer than four minutes in three years, dude. My sh*t don’t go long at all. I’m out here hurting people or they quit, or they give up. I break their hearts. Conor’s always got heart. Even when we seen him down, he’s still to be heard. They took him out on stretcher and was still telling people how he felt about sh*t. But I’ll beat anybody in the world, period.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie