Mike Perry Earns Bonus for Quick KO (UFC Pittsburgh Fighter Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the winners of the fighter bonuses following Saturday's UFC Fight Night 116 event in Pittsburgh. Mike Perry, Gregor Gillespie, Jason Gonzalez, and Uriah Hall took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to Gillespie and Gonzalez for the main card lightweight bout. The smaller Gillespie eventually got the fight to the ground in the second frame and mounted Gonzalez. He locked on an arm-triangle choke that forced Gonzalez to tap out. With the win, Gillespie remained undefeated.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results

Perry earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round finish of late replacement Alex Reyes in the fight card's co-main event. Reyes rushed Perry at the sound of the opening bell. Perry landed a right hand and then finished the fight seconds later with a knee inside the clinch. It was Perry's second consecutive k nockout finish.

Hall rebounded after taking damage in the opening round to earn a Performance of the Night award for his second-round knockout of Krzysztof Jotko in preliminary action. Hall landed a right hand that put Jotko down and followed up a series of unanswered strikes on the ground until the referee intervened.

UFC Fight Night 116 featured 10 bouts with seven fights ending in knockouts. Two bouts ended in decision and one ended in a submission finish. The event took place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

UFC Fight Night 116 Fighter Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez

Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez Performance of the Night: Mike Perry

Mike Perry Performance of the Night: Uriah Hall

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram