Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul: ‘If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real’

Mike Perry’s dream fight would be against Jake Paul.

Perry is scheduled to face fellow former UFC standout Thiago Alves in the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 main event April 27 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Perry already has beaten notable names such as Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez under the BKFC banner.

But when asked whom he’d love to fight in bareknuckle, Perry issued a challenge to the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer.

“In BKFC? Jake Paul,” Perry told TMZ of his dream fight. “If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get that, bro.”

Paul (9-1) takes on boxing legend Mike Tyson (50-6) on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Perry doubts Paul would be willing to fight him bareknuckle, so he suggested a street fight instead.

“Yes, but he’s not doing bareknuckle,” Perry said. “But I wouldn’t put it past Jake Paul because he’s been doing stuff that people would say he’s afraid of and things like that. And that’s partly what drew me to bareknuckle was that so many were worried about it, or afraid of it, and I’m like, ‘It seems real to me.’ So Jake, man, definitely issuing you a challenge: If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let’s have a street fight.”

Perry was critical of Paul’s opposition and vows he’d take him out quickly if they fought.

“F*ck Jake,” Perry said. “Yeah, he’s got some (talent), but I’d like to say I’m beating him as fast as he’s beating these taxi drivers, especially bareknuckle. I’ll hurt him, and he’ll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie