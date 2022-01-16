Mike Pence's family mourns BOTUS Marlon Bundo, the pet bunny who inspired children's books

Alexi Eastes, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

The Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, has died.

Mike Pence's daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, took to social media on Saturday to bid goodbye to their beloved family pet.

"Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more," Pence Bond wrote Saturday.

Marlon Bunny was the first bunny to gain the nickname BOTUS, Bunny of the United States. Marlon also was the main character in several children's books, including "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of a Vice President."

Presidential pets: President Joe Biden announces arrival of new puppy, Commander; Major to live at another house

Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence allow children to pet Marlon Bundo, their family bunny, while celebrating National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day in 2017.
The children's book was written by Charlotte Pence Bond and illustrated by her mother Karen Pence, one of three they created. The book was meant to share with kids what a day in the life of former vice president Mike Pence was like. Marlon Bundo grew in popularity and even had his own Instagram account.

Marlon Bundo was not just capturing the attention of children across America. Before the book even released, comedian and "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver revealed a parody version starring a rabbit of the same name. In Oliver's storyline, Marlon Bundo sports a bow tie and falls in love with another boy rabbit.

Oliver's book entitled "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" was meant to bring attention to vice president Pence's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Marlon Bundo's Instagram page had gathered more than 32,000 followers through the years and many left kind words for the bunny and Pence family.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pence family mourns pet rabbit Marlon Bundo, star of children's books

