Mike Maignan finishes top five in Yashin Trophy ranking – the full list

The Ballon d’Or ceremony took place last night and Rodri was crowned the winner of the main prize, while Mike Maignan was top five among goalkeepers.

There was a lot of uncertainty in the build-up to the awards about whether it would be Rodri of Manchester City or Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid that ended up getting the Ballon d’Or.

The Brazilian seemed to be the big favourite, but then a few hours before the ceremony began it became apparent that the Spaniard had actually won it.

All of that drama aside, the Yachine Trophy award was given out to the best goalkeeper from the previous season, and World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez ended up scooping the prize.

European Championship winner Unai Simon came second, Champions League winner Andriy Lunin was third, Gianluigi Donnarumma was fourth and Mike Maignan came in fifth.

The way that he has started this season gives positive signs that Maignan can climb up the ranking for the 2025 edition, but of course a lot will depend on how Milan and France do as teams.