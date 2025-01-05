Mike Hall Jr. injury update: Browns rookie carted off, ruled out with knee injury

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Cleveland Browns will be without rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. for the rest of Saturday's game.

The Browns ruled out Hall for the remainder of the team's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury. He went down clutching his right knee with 13:31 remaining in the third quarter as the Browns trailed the Ravens 14-3. Hall was carted off the field with an aircast on his right leg.

After being drafted out of Ohio State with the 54th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Hall missed the first five games of the season after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list over a domestic violence arrest in August. He missed another four games with a knee injury.

Hall appeared in eight games this season and recorded 14 total tackles and one sack.

