Mike Evans injury update: Buccaneers WR injured in game vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered an injury early in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The star wide receiver exited the game and went to the locker room. He has not returned to the contest.

Evans is off to an outstanding start to the 2024 season, and his absence will result in a significant loss for the Buccaneers' high-flying offense.

Here's the latest on the Buccaneers wideout's status:

Mike Evans injury update

Mike Evans returned to the game at the two-minute mark in the second quarter. The team has not provided an update on what prompted the wide receiver to go to the locker room earlier in the quarter.

Evans went to the locker room immediately following a Baker Mayfield interception in Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against New Orleans.

Evans left the game with 12:25 left in the second quarter, with Tampa Bay leading 17-10.

Mayfield was intercepted by Paulson Adebo, and Evans possibly injured himself during the interception return. Evans was chasing Adebo for 15 yards before he was taken down.

