Mike Evans extends 1,000-yard streak, matches Jerry Rice's all-time record with incredible late play vs. Saints

Instead of just taking a knee to run out the clock, the Buccaneers ran one last play to Mike Evans to he could hit the mark and earn a $3 million bonus on Sunday

Mike Evans has now recorded 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to get Mike Evans his record — and a cool $3 million bonus — no matter what.

The Buccaneers, despite holding an eight-point lead over the New Orleans Saints with just seconds to go on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, lined up ready to run a play. All they had to do was take a knee, and the NFC South was officially theirs.

But Evans was five yards shy of hitting the 1,000-yard mark on the year. So one last time, Mayfield hit Evans on a quick out route. The play worked perfectly, and it sparked a massive celebration on the field as time expired.

THE CELEBRATION FOR MIKE EVANS. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/YNc0gAHoZD — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Evans has now recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in 11 consecutive seasons, which matched Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s all-time record. Rice pulled that off from 1986-1996 with the San Francisco 49ers. Rice finished his career with 14 seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

"That was what we came up with, and Mike did the rest," Mayfield said. "He deserves that. This guy means so much to the community, this team, this organization for years. For him to be able to reach that feat 11 years in a row and tie Jerry Rice, it's unbelievable."

Video: Baker Mayfield talks about the buildup to the final play and getting Mike Evans the yards he needed for 1,000 and to extend his streak. pic.twitter.com/8pGBHW5SI5 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 5, 2025

Evans officially finished the season with 1,004 receiving yards. Evans had 89 yards on nine receptions in the win on Sunday. Since he hit 1,000 yards on the year, Evans secured a $3 million bonus. He will add another $666,666 as a top-10 wide receiver in touchdowns across the league this season, too.

With their 27-19 win on Sunday, Evans and the Buccaneers officially won the NFC South for a fourth straight year and earned a spot in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Mayfeld threw for 221 yards and had two touchdowns with an interception in the win, and Bucky Irving had 89 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. His last score came late in the fourth quarter to seal the win, but that left Mayfield with a great one-word response knowing they might not get the ball back.

Baker asked his response when Bucky Irving scored late which might have ended Mike Evans chance to get to 1k: “sh*t.” — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 5, 2025

The Buccaneers will now host either the Detroit Lions or the Minnesota Vikings in the first round next weekend. If they can win that game, Evans will earn another $500,000 bonus.

Even though simply taking a knee was probably the smart play going into the postseason, Mayfield and the Buccaneers found the best way to help out their future Hall of Fame wide receiver. As far as contract incentives go in Week 18, the Buccaneers played this one perfectly.