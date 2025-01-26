Mikayla Blakes scores 33, Khamil Pierre has double-double and Vanderbilt stuns No. 19 Alabama women

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Mikayla Blakes scored 33 points, Khamil Pierre had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Vanderbilt knocked off No. 19 Alabama 66-64 on Sunday.

A big finish by Blakes overshadowed the career-high scoring game of Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, who had 36 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. It was Barker's first game since she suffered a lower leg injury on Jan. 2.

The Commodores led 57-51 with about five minutes left before Barker hit a 3 and her layup three minutes later tied the score at 60 with two minutes left. Blakes scored the next five for a 65-60 lead, then Barker’s 3 got the Tide within 65-63 with 41 seconds left.

Barker grabbed the rebound of a Vanderbilt miss with 13 seconds left. After a timeout she missed a contested layup with six seconds remaining.

Blakes made one of two free throws for a 66-63 lead. Vandy fouled Barker, who made the first free throw and missed the second. Vanderbilt rebounded to wrap up the win.

Alabama's 23 turnovers included 17 Vandy steals, five by Pierre.

Alabama led 34-27 at halftime and 41-32 with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter before Vanderbilt stormed back. The Commodores scored the last 12 points of the quarter while Alabama had six turnovers and missed three shots. Vanderbilt outscored the Crimson Tide 17-7 in the third and took a 44-41 lead to the final quarter.

It was a big weekend for Vanderbilt basketball after the men's team defeated No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday in Nashville and the women beat a ranked team for the second time in eight days.

On Thursday, Alabama (17-4, 4-3 SEC) visits No. 11 Kentucky and Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3) plays at Florida.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

The Associated Press