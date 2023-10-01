Miguel Cabrera gets emotional sendoff from Detroit Tigers in final career game

What an end to a Hall of Fame career for Miguel Cabrera.

After 21 seasons, one World Series ring, two MVP awards and a Triple Crown, the Venezuelan native played the final game of his illustrious career Sunday as the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Guardians. There were no playoff implications between the two American League Central teams, but it didn't take away from what was a magical day at Comerica Park.

Cabrera's family was in attendance and from the pregame ceremonies to the end of the game, the Tigers legend had some memorable moments in game 2,797. Here are the highlights from Miggy's final game.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera gestures to the crowd after pre-game ceremonies before the game against the Guardians at Comerica Park on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, his final game before retirement.

Kids introduced Miguel Cabrera

For his first at-bat of the game, Cabrera got a special introduction to the plate.

As Cabrera walked up and the crowd started to cheer, Cabrera's three kids – Isabella, Christopher and Brisel – announced his name over the stadium speakers.

Miggy's kids got to announce his name during his first at-bat of his final game. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WZlNFkxPct — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Miguel Cabrera takes the field on his own

For the later part of Cabrera's career, he's served as a designated hitter and hardly ever took the field on defense. But earlier in his playing days, he played throughout the field before primarily becoming a first baseman.

After going 0-for-3 with a walk at the plate, Cabrera put the mitt on and took the field to play first base in the top of eighth inning. But the Tigers let him take the field on his own, receiving another standing ovation from the crowd.

Now playing first base, No. 24, Miguel Cabrera. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jiUReq0mno — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Miguel Cabrera's final play, standing ovation

It was destined to be.

The first batter of the top of the eighth inning, Cleveland's Steven Kwan, hit a ground ball to, of course, Cabrera, who gingerly picked up the ball and ran to first base to record the out. Manager A.J. Hinch was then joined by Cabrera's children in going to get the 12-time All-Star out of the game, all while Cabrera's mom was emotional celebrating from the stands.

This is how you send off a legend!@MiguelCabrera walks off the field for the final time to a rousing ovation in Detroit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A5WICHZnZx — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

The Tigers were able to send off their legend with a win, beating the Guardians 5-2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miguel Cabrera caps career with emotional sendoff in Tigers win