'Mighty Oregon' throwback football uniforms are head-turning: See the retro look

Oct 18, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; The Oregon Ducks last wore their throwbacks in a 2014 game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have revealed their new version of the "Mighty Oregon" uniform, featuring their iconic yellow and green colors and the image of Donald Duck.

While Sunday's release may be a tease for gameday attire this season, the Ducks have not officially announced if the team will wear them in a game. Oregon has a bye week in Week 6 before a pivotal Week 7 game against No. 7 Washington Huskies.

This new version of the Ducks' jersey was inspired by the 1984 design. It was reintroduced in 2014 for a game against the Washington Huskies.

The jerseys will be available for purchase soon, the team account announced, though it did not specify when.

The Ducks have continued to impress with their flashy head-turning uniforms and impeccable thread choice in the 2023 season.

Mighty Oregon.



Presenting the Throwback uniforms - retail available soon. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/JcxdqJmKG0 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 1, 2023

Oregon Ducks uniforms this season

In their 81-7 win over the Portland State Vikings during the first week of the 2023 season, the Ducks debuted new uniforms featuring bright yellow jerseys and pants with black accents.

In Week 2, the Ducks debuted a new uniform featuring green accents during their 38-30 victory over Texas Tech.

During Week 3, the Ducks sported green jerseys, helmets, and cleats paired with yellow pants in their impressive 55-10 win over Hawaii.

In Week 4, the Ducks won 42-6 against Colorado wearing green jerseys, black pants, and black helmets. They also wore Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks cleats that change color with temperature.

Cutting edge.



Game 4 uniform combo - featuring heat activated, color-changing @usnikefootball Vapor Edge KF Dunks.



#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/r0TnTH9zYH — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 20, 2023

In the 42-6 victory against Stanford in Week 5, the team wore green helmets with yellow wings, white jerseys, and green pants.

