Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final result and reaction after huge first-leg shock

Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Hayden Hackney’s goal giving Mauricio Pochettino’s wasteful side plenty to do in the return.

The 21-year-old Hackney’s silky finish from an Isaiah Jones pass stunned the visitors in the 37th minute at the Riverside Stadium and the Championship side defended superbly to take a slender advantage to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea only had themselves to blame though as they dominated possession but squandered a host of chances -- the biggest culprit being Cole Palmer who failed to hit the target twice in the opening half with the goal gaping.

Boro, who won the trophy in 2004, had chances on the counter-attack to increase their lead but will head to London believing they can reach Wembley. Chelsea’s players were booed by some of their own fans at the final whistle but will have the chance to make amends in the second leg on January 23.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough stun Chelsea in first leg of Carabao Cup semi-finals

Hayden Hackney scores winner as Cole Palmer misses hat-trick of first-half chances

61’ WIDE! Gallagher drags effort wide as Chelsea search for equaliser (MID 1-0 CHE)

45+2’ HUGE MISS! Palmer volleys over from six yards after goalkeeper error (MID 1-0 CHE)

37’ GOAL! Hackney stuns Chelsea as Middlesbrough score against the run of play (MID 1-0 CHE)

31’ CHANCE! Palmer drags shot wide after Howson mistake (MID 0-0 CHE)

19’ Middlesbrough lose Latte Lath and Bangura to injuries inside 20 minutes (MID 0-0 CHE)

Michael Carrick’s side are the only non-Premier League team left in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool face Fulham in the other Carabao Cup semi-final tomorrow

Middlesbrough FC 1 - 0 Chelsea FC

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

22:19 , Jamie Braidwood

No club more than Chelsea understands what winning the Carabao Cup can do to a Blues manager’s career, having seen the competition kickstart Jose Mourinho’s ascension to the pantheon of coaching greats.

A semi-final draw with a midtable Championship team gave Maurico Pochettino the perfect opportunity to continue his such journey, even if Chelsea in their current guise are operating in a different realm to Mourinho’s Premier League 2004-05 champions elect.

Yet, after seeing his side slip to a shock first-leg defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside, the Argentine can only look at himself when the dust has settled on another defeat that leaves the Blues faithful doubting whether their side will ever overcome their dizzying struggles with inconsistency this season.

By Pete Hall at the Riverside

Cole Palmer misses cost Chelsea but Mauricio Pochettino only has himself to blame

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

23:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino said he could “understand” the anger of the Chelsea fans after his players were booed off the pitch by the travelling supporters at the Riverside following a dismal 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Sections of the Chelsea away end were furious at full time and Pochettino’s team were jeered as they attempted to make their way to applaud them after the final whistle. Thiago Silva was involved in heated discussions with some fans, although the veteran defender was mostly applauded by the Chelsea supporters after he was only one of three players - along with Levi Colwill and Armando Broja - who stayed to show their appreciation.

It came at the end of a woeful night for Pochettino and his players as Hayden Hackney handed Championship side Middlesbrough a first-leg lead to take to Stamford Bridge in 15 days time. Cole Palmer missed a hat-trick of first-half chances for the Blues, who failed to create any further opportunities after the break despite dominating possession against Michael Carrick’s team.

The result was Chelsea’s 21st away defeat in all competitions since the start of last season - no other team has lost more among Premier League sides - and Pochettino, who has only been in charge since the start of the season, said he could appreciate why the Chelsea supporters were so frustrated at full time.

Mauricio Pochettino ‘can understand’ fan anger as Chelsea players booed off

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

22:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to Sky Sports: “Today, the approach was good. We can’t say anything about the attitude but we made mistakes in the first half and gave chances for them to score. They were aggressive and played on the transition. It was hard to break down this block.

“We had too many chances to score and that’s football. It’s only the first half of the tie and we have another 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge so we have to be positive.

“We made some mistakes and we were punished for that. We have to keep pushing as if we assess the performance, overall we were the better side, created clear chances. We weren’t clinical and that’s happened a lot in the six months across many games.

“We have 15 days [before the second leg] so we can recover some players. We’re now thinking about Fulham and we will move on.”

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

22:07 , Jamie Braidwood

2023 was a dismal year for Chelsea. 2024 isn’t off to a great start, either.

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

22:01 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks and sounds as if the Chelsea players were booed by the away end as they went over after full time.

Thiago Silva looked to stay and have a word with some of the fans, who applaud the Brazilian.

But the rest of the Chelsea team were long gone.

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible result for Middlesbrough! Hayden Hackney’s first-half goal was enough and after a series of misses from Cole Palmer, Chelsea created absolutely nothing after the break!

Middlesbrough will head to Stamford Bridge with a first-leg lead. They couldn’t have asked for more.

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: Foul in the box... Middlesbrough free kick!

And that’s it! Middlesbrough beat Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals!

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:55 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: Mudryk swings in a cross to the back post and Gilchrist gets his head to it... deflected out for a late corner!

One last chance for Chelsea?

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Chelsea look to break forward but Clarke is able to take a chance with his challenge, before the hosts thump the ball away.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: There will be FOUR added minutes.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:51 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: Another injury for Middlesbrough pauses play - this time Crooks.

Alfie Gilchrist is on for Gusto - which is Chelsea’s final change.

The Riverside breaks out into song - Middlesbrough are almost there.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:48 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: Another of one of the worst crosses you are ever going to see: this time from Gallagher as he looked for Sterling at the back post but overhit.

Chelsea have not created a single decent chance since half time.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:46 , Jamie Braidwood

83 mins: Palmer’s inswinging corner causes a moment of panic in the Middlesbrough box before Howson hoofs it clear. Mudryk then curls in a stunningly poor cross that is about 10 yards away from any Chelsea player and Glover collects.

Gallagher’s shot is blocked by Fry! Middlesbrough getting a little desperate!

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:43 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Better from Chelsea! Broja dives left and then cuts a wicked cross along the six-yard box, but Chelsea have no one there!

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: Chelsea are simply not putting enough pressure on Middlesbrough here. Gusto goes on a run from right back but then boots his pass out of play looking for Sterling.

Into the final 10 minutes we go.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:37 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: And now Sterling cuts inside, shifts it again, and then bends his shot harmlessly over the bar as he looked for the top right corner.

Chelsea, really, should be getting an equaliser with the amount of the ball they are having, but this team just does not look like scoring.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: SAVE! Sterling tees up Mudryk on the edge of the box and the forward looks to bend a shot towards the corner. He doesn’t get his foot around it, though, and Glover can claim at the second attempt.

That was just Chelsea’s second shot on target this half, despite almost having 80 per cent of the ball.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:33 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: What are Chelsea doing? Mudryk loses the ball twice attempting dribbles and then Middlesbrough break forward with ease. Thiago Silva slips and for a moment it looked like Colburn could run through on goal, but the veteran defender recovers to force the striker wide.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:31 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: Another Middlesbrough break! Chelsea’s balance is all over the place after those changes and the hosts fly forward again after winning the ball back in their half. It breaks to Barlaser but the midfielder slices his shot high and wide.

There’s more life in the Riverside now though with Middlesbrough again involved in the match.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Middlesbrough have dropped so deep as they look to hold onto this lead. Chelsea have had over 80 per cent of the possession this half.

There’s a chance to break, though! Colburn holds the ball up well and Jones once again breaks forward down the right - this time he can’t pick out a cross, despite having a few red shirts to choose from.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Mudryk and Broja are on for Madueke and Fernandez.

Madueke’s head went down after that poor cross about 10 minutes ago. Fernandez is taunted with “what a waste of money” as the World Cup winner departs the Riverside pitch.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:24 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: WIDE! Gallagher makes a run into the box and finds room to get the shot away - it’s a hard one, on the stretch and with the ball bouncing, but Gallagher is unable to get it on target as he drags it back and away from goal.

There’s activity on the Chelsea bench, meanwhile. Changes are a coming.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: It’s Chelsea attack after Chelsea attack now. Gallagher’s cross is claimed by Glover and, before then, Fernandez turned down the chance to bend a shot towards the far post when he cut the pass back to Caicedo, who passed back to Gusto.

Chelsea are... hardly knocking the door down.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: A goodness... Madueke dances onto his left foot before curling a cross to the back post. Had he looked up, he would have seen there was no one there. There are lots of shrugs and hands being thrown into the air by those in Chelsea blue.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:17 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: Now Madueke takes off down the right, getting to the byline before being squeezed out and sending his cross beyond the back post.

Disasi then, inexplicably, decides to shoot from 30 yards and smashes a shot over. Broja and Mudryk watch on from the bench.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: Save! Better, more patient build-up from Chelsea, as Sterling links up with Fernandez down the left. Fernandez picks out Madueke in the box but the winger’s header is not powerful enough to trouble Glover.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: Good start from Middlesbrough! They’ve attacked the wings relentlessly throughout the game and test Chelsea again as Jones gets down the right and swings a ball in towards Colburn. Disasi heads away.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:10 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Chelsea have won three games in a row since their Christmas Eve defeat to Wolves, a match in which they wasted several chances and lost 2-1.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: We’re back and ready to go again at the Riverside! Can Middlesbrough take a lead to Stamford Bridge?

HALF TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s not been Cole Palmer’s night so far, after being selected by Pochettino to lead the line. After two big misses, it will be a test of the 21-year-old’s character after the break.

HALF TIME! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Not sure how, but Middlesbrough lead Chelsea at half time! Palmer could have had a hat-trick but Hayden’s goal is the difference!

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

45+5 mins: CHANCE! Another one for Palmer! He does so well to cut inside Clarke after Madueke’s pass - but Palmer is then unable to bend the finish around the outside of Glover from the angle, and the goalkeeper saves!

Eleven shots for Chelsea this half, and they are behind.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:49 , Jamie Braidwood

45+4 mins: Another HUGE miss from Cole Palmer! This time Fernandez tries his luck from distance with a curling strike. It should have been simple for Glover but the goalkeeper spilled it horribly - Palmer was waiting and ready to pounce, but somehow volleys over the bar from inside the six-yard box!

Stunning miss, to add to the earlier opportunity.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

45+2 mins: CLOSE! Moises Caicedo isn’t known for his goals but tries his luck from 25 yards and sends his shot skimming narrowly wide of the post.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: There will be SIX minutes of added time at the Riverside, due to those first-half injuries for the home team.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:44 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: A lovely touch from Hayden Hackney, who is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League - including Tottenham.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:42 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Middlesbrough have threatened since the goal, too, as they continue to target Chelsea’s flanks through their wing-backs! Jones in particular is giving Colwill a horrid time, with the England international also on a yellow card.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Cole Palmer can’t believe it. Hackney’s goal came just five minutes after he wasted that golden chance to give Chelsea the lead.

GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea (Hackney, 37)

20:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Can you believe it! Middlesbrough take the lead against the run of play in the Carabao Cup semi-final!

But I’ll tell you what, Middlesbrough have tried to go down Chelsea’s flanks throughout this first half and again exploit Chelsea’s defence. A first-time ball down the channel releases Jones, who takes his time and picks out Hayden Hackney. He opens his foot and guides a lovely finish past Petrovic!

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:36 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Middlesbrough are trying to play out from the back but Carrick’s side will need to be sharper. That was a gift from Howson but Palmer couldn’t take advantage. How many times have we said that about Chelsea this season?

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:32 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: CHANCE! Huge let off for Middlesbrough, as Palmer drags wide! Howson gives the ball away with a sloppy pass close to his goal and it releases Palmer in a central position. The 21-year-old takes the shot on early, but drags it wide of the post!

The angle didn’t quite work there for the left-footed Palmer, going for the near post rather than setting it to his left and looking to bend it back in.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:31 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Colwill gets himself in a tangle around the bouncing ball and is booked for hauling down Isaiah Jones. Middlesbrough can’t do anything from the free kick.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Ah, that’s much better from Madueke, though. He beats Clarke with a lovely dance of feet and his poked shot is deflected wide.

From the corner, Palmer eventually crosses into the box and Palmer heads over the bar.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: Malo Gusto has been one of Chelsea’s better performers over the past few weeks but the full-back is twice frustrated by Engel as his tries to dribble into a crossing position.

It’s suddely got very sloppy from Chelsea.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Now Chelsea have lost a bit of their momentum after Bangura’s injury. Sterling’s cross drifts harmlessly out for a goal-kick.

Disasi then fires a ball into Madueke, but he can’t bring it under control.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Yep, that’s another sub for Middlesbrough. Two inside 20 minutes.

Matt Clarke replaces the injured Bangura, with Engel moving to the wing-back role.

How’s your luck?

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Is this ANOTHER injury for Middlesbrough?

Palmer sets off Madueke for a foot race with Bangura, who beats the Chelsea winger to the ball.

But Bangura takes a blow for his troubles and immediately pulls up in pain, holding his leg.

A second change already for Carrick?

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Now a quickly taken free-kick between Palmer and Madueke, but Howson is able to cut out the cross before it reaches Fernadnez. Chelsea have settled into a more dominant tempo now after Middlesbrough’s lively start.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Middlesbrough don’t look too comfortable with Palmer’s inswinging deliveries, but Glover manages to punch clear. Gallagher then attempts an ambitious volley from 25 yards. Well over.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Sterling gets his first chance to go on a dribble down the left and beats his man with ease to get to the byline, but can’t find Palmer with his cross.

Fernandez’s ball then bounces beyond Sterling.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:09 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Another bright moment for Middlesbrough! Bangura is released down the left and has plenty of space to pick out his cross. He can’t find Coburn in the middle and Enzo Fernandez cuts it out, there are shouts for handball as the ball bounces up, but there’s nothing in that.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: SAVE! A first sight of goal for Cole Palmer, who has indeed lined up as Chelsea’s central forward. Glover is able to parry away his effort, Palmer hit it well but it was central.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Ah, that’s gutting fo Latte Lath, who is going to need to come off for Middlesbrough after that early challenge from Disasi.

The striker had just come back from injury as well, and gives Middlesbrough another problem with so many already out.

Josh Coburn replaces him.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: CHANCE! Huge opportunity for Middlesbrough, inside the first 60 seconds!

Colwill’s backwards header is short and allows Latte Lath to race through on goal!

Disasi comes across well and Latte Lath’s shot is tame, easily held by Petrovic.

It leaves Latte Lath needing some treatment, as Disasi made contact with the striker after he got his shot away.

KICK-OFF! Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

19:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway in the first domestic cup semi-final of the season!

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Cracking atmosphere at the Riverside tonight on a huge night for Middlesbrough.

Kick-off is next!

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

And, as a reminder, there’s no VAR tonight, or in the other semi-final.

Retro.

Is VAR being used in the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Should Chelsea or Middlesbrough win big tonight, fans will no doubt start planning their day out to Wembley next month.

This season’s Carabao Cup final will be played on Sunday 25 February at Wembley Stadium. The kick-off time for the final has yet to have been confirmed but last season’s final between Manchester United and Newcastle kicked off at 4:30pm GMT.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Pochettino’s message to Chelsea players before tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final: “The most important thing is we need to enjoy the semi-final, not to feel like it’s compulsory for us to be in the final. Football is not about that. You cannot play if you feel pressure and you don’t feel fresh in your mind.

“If you feel it’s compulsory (to win), always with some restriction - you need to take the semi-final as a great opportunity to enjoy playing football, performing well, running, being aggressive, being all together. Not to feel it’s compulsory to go to the final. You start to limit yourself.”

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Michael Carrick heads into Middlesbrough’s Carabao Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea convinced he is a better manager than he was a year ago.

Carrick took over at the Riverside Stadium in October 2022 and guided the club to the Championship play-offs at the first attempt after winning eight of his first 11 league games at the helm.

On Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old will go head to head with Mauricio Pochettino and his expensively-assembled team in the first leg of the last-four tie with his side sitting in 12th place, but certain he has improved over the last 12 months.

Asked if he was a better manager, Carrick replied: “I must be, really. There are times through your career when you have good spells and others when you don’t get results. But even when you aren’t getting results, you can be performing really well and feel good and know that it’s coming around.

“There are always ups and downs. It’s sticking to your beliefs and principles. Having those ups and downs the past year has benefited me in terms of how I deal with that.

“With the responsibility and the journey we’ve been on, I have loved every minute of it. I’m very hopeful that there is plenty more to come.”

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino warned his Chelsea players they must be “clever” in playing without VAR when they meet Middlesbrough in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Riverside.

Stadiums outside of the Premier League are typically not fitted with the technology required for the video assistant referee and so Pochettino’s side will take on Championship Boro with only the on-field officials in place.

Pochettino said his players must prepare to be cautious in the face of unfamiliar circumstances: “There’s no VAR,” he said. “That is a thing we need to be careful of. Our normal attitude is to play with VAR. We need to be cautious of that.

“We need to be in a different way in our approach. We need to change. Now, it’s just the referee that is going to decide, we need to be cautious. It’s a different game whether you play with or without VAR. I don’t say it’s better or worse, but it’s a different game. We need to be clever in this way.”

Chelsea are looking to put one foot into their first major final since they won the World Club Cup in 2021, months after lifting the Champions League trophy in Porto.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

In other news tonight, Tottenham have just signed former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Spurs have the option to make the loan permanent in the summer, for a fee of around £15m.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Jonny Howson comes in for Middlesbrough, with Michael Carrick having both Matt Crooks and Emmanuel Latte Lath selected to lead the line.

Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes and goes strong at the Riverside. In come Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke, who joins at attacking line-up that includes Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.

Palmer false nine?

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Middlesbrough team to face Chelsea:

Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Engel, Jones; Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Bangura, Crooks; Latte Lath

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea team to face Middlesbrough:

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news will be dropping in a few minutes - and the big question is who will lead the line for Chelsea tonight with Christopher Nkunku injured and Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It could be a big night for Armando Broja...

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has named his ultimate five-a-side team. The midfielder avoided picking himself, instead naming three former Manchester City teammates alongside goalkeeper James Trafford and Blues defender Thiago Silva.

John Stones takes his place in the side, as Palmer describes him as “an amazing player and a great person”, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland completing the impressive line-up.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick ahead of facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:

“It’ll be huge. For the fans, come and enjoy it. Come and be loud. Hopefully, it’ll be a special night - we’ll enjoy it and embrace it.

“We’ve come this far and it’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

On the club’s previous victory in the competition in 2004: “It was a major part of the history of the club and a massive success.

“So I’m fully aware of what that means to the supporters and so many people connected to the club, so again that’s what you can achieve if things come together.”

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played without VAR, with only the final of this season’s competition utilising video technology to aid the on-field officials.

The VAR system was not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.

That situation remains in place for the semi-finals due to the presence of Middlesbrough in the last four, with the system not installed at the Championship club’s Riverside Stadium.

A statement from the EFL said: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season.

“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Route to the semi-finals: Chelsea

1st round: Bye

2nd round: Chelsea 2-1 Wimbledon

3rd round: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton

Fourth round: Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn

Quarter-finals: Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea won 4-2 on pens)

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Route to the semi-finals: Middlesbrough

1st round: Huddersfield 2-3 Middlesbrough

2nd round: Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough

3rd round: Bradford 0-2 Middlesbrough

4th round: Exeter City 2-3 Middlesbrough

Quarter-finals: Port Vale 0-3 Middlesbrough

Finally, Middlesbrough get to be at home tonight....

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Middlesbrough win 19/4

Draw 3/1

Chelsea win 4/7

Prediction

A draw leaves things in the balance ahead of the second leg. Middlesbrough 2-2 Chelsea

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood are both cup tied for Middlesbrough, while Morgan Rogers is suspended for the first leg. Samuel Silvera, Seny Dieng and Riley McGree are unavailable after international call-ups, and Tom Smith, Lewis O’Brien and Marcus Forss are among Michael Carrick’s injury absentees.

Christopher Nkunku did not feature in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Preston due to a hip complaint, and is a doubt in a blow for Mauricio Pochettino with Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations. In better news for the Chelsea manager, Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are all moving closer to returns.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea?

The semi-final first leg is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 January at the Riverside.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

f you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to tonight’s live action as Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-finals. With Liverpool and Fulham facing off in the other semi-final tomorrow evening, Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and will know their home leg is crucial to their chances of heading to Wembley and lifting silverware next month.

Michael Carrick’s side are sitting in 12th in the Championship table and are the clear underdogs against the Blues, who are looking to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. Middlesbrough have yet to play Premier League opposition on their way to the semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visit of Chelsea will be another stern test, even if Pochettino’s young side have struggled for consistency this season. Chelsea have won three in a row since losing to Wolves on Christmas Eve, though, and will hope to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. Follow live updates from Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.