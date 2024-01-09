Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino continues his bid to win a trophy with Chelsea at the first time of asking as they travel to face Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tonight. The Blues have been inconsistent in the Premier League but a first domestic trophy for six years is now within touching distance.

The Blues eased past Preston in the FA Cup over the weekend and it is Championship opposition again tonight. Christopher Nkunku is on a long list of players unavailable tonight for Chelsea, but Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher both come into the side as Raheem Sterling leads the line.

Middlesbrough held their own against Aston Villa in their FA Cup third-round match before falling to a late defeat, and they will be eyeing a place at Wembley themselves for the Carabao Cup final. They won this competition 20 years ago - it remains the only major piece of silverware in their trophy cabinet. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Riverside Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Middlesbrough team news: Latte Lath starts

Chelsea team news: Sterling leads the line

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: All very stop-start, as Sterling is bundled over by Barlaser.

Gusto then manages to lose the ball twice in the space of four seconds - sums up how this match is going.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Sterling cuts inside off the left wing, whips a cross into the middle. That was the plan at least - in reality it's straight out of play.

The flow of this match has completely gone after the latest stoppage.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:21 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Right then, Bangura off and he's replaced by Clarke.

Not exactly the start Carrick was hoping for... to put it mildly.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Riverside

20:20 , Matt Verri

Middlesbrough had 12 injuries before the match and have lost two players during the first half. Time to get Carrick and Woodgate on?

Alex Bangura and Emmanuel Latte Lath both off injured.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:17 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Madueke briefly thinks he's away down the right, but Bangura has the pace to stick with him. Gets his body in the way and wins a free-kick.

He's stayed down too - surely not another injury problem?

Looks to be in a fair bit of pain, physios are on.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Riverside

20:16 , Matt Verri

Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer have been linking up well.

Palmer tends to drop into the right hand side into his space, so he can cut inside.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Disasi nearly gets on the end of the corner, but Chelsea win a second one.

Palmer whips it in on top of the goalkeeper, not hugely convincing from Glover in goal. Falls for Gallagher, volley is a bit of a mess.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Madueke with a chance to run with the ball, Gallagher makes a good run in behind.

Winger tries to slide his captain in, but the ball is poked behind for a corner.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Riverside

20:09 , Matt Verri

Chants of 'there's only one Di Matteo' coming from Chelsea's away end.

That's one for the history buffs...

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:08 , Matt Verri

8 mins: And they very nearly open Chelsea up.

Bangura completely free on the left, charging into space. Coburn is there to be picked out, but the cut-back isn't a good one. Chelsea clear.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Palmer forces Glover into a comfortable enough save, shot is straight at the goalkeeper from distance.

Middlesbrough sat back for much of their FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, but looks like they're going to try and go toe-to-toe with Chelsea here.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Latte Lath looks devastated - yet another injury problem for Boro.

Coburn on for the hosts, he's had to quickly get himself ready.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Chelsea on the front foot for the first time, it's Sterling out on the left with Palmer through the middle.

Fernandez tries to slide a pass through to Sterling, too much on it and straight out of play.

Latte Lath has gone down - he's going to have to come off. Injured himself when he collided with Disasi, getting that early shot away.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea

20:02 , Matt Verri

1 mins: Latte Lath clean through in the opening minute!

Awful header from Colwill, plays the Middlesbrough striker in on goal.

Disasi does well to get across, put Latte Lath under pressure and the shot is a tame one. Easy save.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We're up and running at the Riverside!

Here we go...

19:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch at the Riverside!

Home fans bringing the noise

19:56 , Matt Verri

Michael Carrick has called for a "red-hot atmosphere" from the Middlesbrough fans tonight.

He's getting his wish ahead of kick-off, plenty of noise coming from the home fans.

Up to the players to ensure the mood remains as positive once the match starts...

Pochettino looking to improve last-four record

19:50 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino won only two of his six semi-finals matches when in charge of Tottenham.

Chelsea strong favourites to get through this tie though, and set up a shot at silverware at Wembley next month.

Reminder that the winner of this tie will face Liverpool or Fulham in the final.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Carrick: Boro can be incredibly positive

19:40 , Matt Verri

Michael Carrick has backed his Middlesbrough side to rise to the occasion tonight and show how good they really are.

“Consistency’s the magic ingredient,” Carrick said.

“We’ve shown what we’re capable of in little spells. Put all that together and it brings success in the end. The pleasing thing is we know what’s in the tank, what we can do, so that’s really encouraging.

"This is a whole new challenge but we’ve got reason to go into the game incredibly positive.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Riverside

19:35 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear all season how important the Carabao Cup is to Chelsea.

"There's no European football for Chelsea this season - they've taken this competition seriously at every stage."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts as the Blues look to take another step towards Wembley.



All change at Stamford Bridge!

19:29 , Matt Verri

Timo Werner's loan move to Tottenham until the end of the season has been officially confirmed.

Imagine seeing this in 2021 🤯



Chalobah insists he is overcome injury woes

19:24 , Matt Verri

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has declared himself finally recovered from a long injury lay-off.

The versatile Blues centre-back has not played at all this season having suffered the recurrence of a hamstring issue in training back in August.

Alongside midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, Chalobah suffered a setback in his recovery from that injury in October and has been rehabbing ever since.

Chelsea's latest official injury update Said the 24-year-old was "continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme".

Chalobah later published a picture of himself working outside in training gear at Cobham alongside the caption: "I am healed in Jesus name."

Despite Chalobah's apparent return to fitness, it remains to be seen if he will be considered a realistic first-team option under Mauricio Pochettino moving forward. He is not named in the squad tonight.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pochettino hails Gallagher's focus

19:16 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino has praised Conor Gallagher for his consistently high-level performances despite doubts over his Chelsea future.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been one of Chelsea’s stars this season and leads his team out as stand-in captain tonight.

Academy product Gallagher has been able to compartmentalise rumours about being sold so Chelsea can spend money on a big-name striker as his contract enters its final 18 months.

Asked about how the homegrown star has handled the uncertainty over his future, Pochettino said: "I think he’s doing a fantastic job, he’s working well, he’s helping the club and us and his team-mates a lot.

"We are happy with his performances. He has an advantage because he knows the club. He knows the demands of the Premier League. We are so happy with him.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at the Riverside

19:07 , Matt Verri

It is a cold night on Teeside and there are few surprises with Mauricio Pochettino's starting line up.

It's effectively a team of the only senior players available in almost every position. Chelsea are at full strength, as predicted.

The only position where there are choices to be made are in attack where Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke get the nod over Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk, who are on the bench.

Middlesbrough team news

19:06 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Glover, van den Berg, Fry, Engel, Jones, Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Bangura, Crooks, Latte Lath

Subs: Jones, Clarke, Gilbert, Coburn, O'Brien, Kavanagh, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo

Chelsea team news

19:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Enzo, Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Williams, Golding, Mudryk, Washington, Broja

Carabao Cup can kickstart Pochettino eara

18:47 , Matt Verri

The Carabao Cup may not have been top priority for Chelsea at the start of the season, but they are 180 minutes away from a shot at a trophy that Mauricio Pochettino hopes could be the catalyst for a new era of success at Stamford Bridge.

A two-legged semi-final against Championship side Middlesbrough represents a huge opportunity for Chelsea to reach Wembley.

With no European football this season, Pochettino has taken the Carabao Cup seriously and is expected to select his strongest team at the Riverside Stadium tonight.

For the Argentine, a final against either Liverpool or Fulham is an opportunity to answer critics who point out he won nothing with Tottenham.

Read our full preview here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

No VAR for semi-finals

18:37 , Matt Verri

The away goals rule is not in place for the Carabao Cup semi-finals and VAR will not be in use across any of the matches.

That is due to Middlesbrough not having the technology in place at the Riverside Stadium and so, unlike the FA Cup where VAR was used only at Premier League grounds, it has been decided to remove it for all four matches.

“Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season,” the EFL said.

“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”

(Getty Images)

Maatsen set for Chelsea exit

18:25 , Matt Verri

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is closing in on a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Maatsen is set to join Dortmund until the end of the season in a deal which does not include an option for the Bundesliga club to buy him.

The 21-year-old has started just once in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino and has pushed for a move.

Chelsea hope that six months of more regular football in Germany will increase his value ahead of a permanent sale in the summer, with Maatsen having extended his contract and inserted a release clause.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hackney attracting attention

18:18 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are expected to join the race for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney - but will be forced to wait until the summer to move for the 21-year-old.

Hackney has shone under Michael Carrick this season and is attracting attention from a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Interested clubs will be watching keenly tonight when he lines up for Middlesbrough against Chelsea.

Middlesbrough are braced for summer offers for Hackney but have warned clubs they will only sell their prized asset in January if a sensational offer comes in for him.

Read more on that here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

18:07 , Matt Verri

It should be slightly noisier in a couple of hours...

Standard Sport prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

Middlesbrough pushed an impressive Aston Villa side almost all the way in the FA Cup on Saturday, which will give them hope despite eventually going down to an 88th-minute Matty Cash goal.

Chelsea were pretty dismal in the first half against Preston before their £1billion quality shone through after the break, and will likely be happy enough with a draw at the Riverside before the second leg in London.

Draw, 1-1.

Chelsea team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Christopher Nkunku will be absent tonight, joining a long injury list which includes Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile.

Nkunku remains sidelined with the hip problem that kept him out of the 4-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. He could return to face Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League next weekend.

Chilwell, Chukwuemeka and Badiashile are all closing in on their respective returns from injury but are being assessed on an ongoing basis and won't be back on Tuesday.

Djorde Petrovic will continue as the Chelsea goalkeeper in front of an established back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill.

Conor Gallagher will be recalled after being rested against Preston and will start in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke could start on the flanks amid a good run of form.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Madueke; Broja

(PA)

Middlesbrough team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Michael Carrick will be without the suspended Morgan Rodgers, as well as cup-tied pair Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood.

Asian Cup-bound Samuel Silvera is also unavailable, as is Riley McGree, while Seny Dieng is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

17:32 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good evening!

17:27 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Middlesbrough vs Chelsea!

It's the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie, with the Blues looking for a positive result to take back to Stamford Bridge next week.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm from the Riverside Stadium.