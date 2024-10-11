‘Mid-Carolina.’ National correspondent hates on USC pre-game before Ole Miss defeat

On top of the defeat dealt to the Gamecocks by Ole Miss last Saturday, Columbia was also dealt a few stings by one national media correspondent.

Lucy Rohden visited South Carolina’s capital city on game day for a recurring segment on the Dan Le Batard Show where Rohden attends a college football game of the week.

In the five-minute segment, Rohden takes in the tailgating scene around Williams-Brice Stadium before USC’s 27-3 loss to the Rebels.

Did she have a good time? “Not really,” Rohden says in the video. “The highlight of the trip was watching Alabama lose on my phone.”

That experience might have been colored by her previous visits to the Columbia campus.

“I did tour here when I was going to college and I decided not to go (to USC),” Rohden said, “and I’m glad I made that decision, because I did not have fun today.”

“I want to go home,” Rohden says elsewhere in the segment as she walks around the stadium pre-game. “It’s hot as s---. It’s not fun. This is the least SEC school we’ve been to... Oklahoma, more SEC than this.”

At one point, she stands in what appears to be a vacant lot near Williams-Brice, and sarcastically says, “These SEC schools always have so much tradition, so much history and they are just some of the most beautiful college campuses you’ll ever see.” She describes the surrounding area as “what looks to be abandoned cars and factories and warehouses. The stadium is actually pretty cool.”

Later, she speaks to the camera in front of the Cockaboose with a frankly disgusted look on her face.

“All these rich South Carolina fans buy these and tailgate in them,” she says of the train cars. “Are they beautiful to look at? Absolutely. Vibes? Bad. Not good. I’m just gonna say it. I liked Clemson better.”

Lucy Rohden with the Dan Le Batard Show described the vibes at the Cockaboose before the Gamecocks played Ole Miss Oct. 5 as “Bad. Not good.” “I liked Clemson better,” she added.

Later, she interviews some fans, primarily to make fun of the team’s nickname. When she finds some rowdy Gamecock fans, she proclaims, “Finally, some energy!”

Her visit wasn’t all bad. Rohden did have some good things to say about the Soda City Market during a trip downtown.

“This is one of my favorite college football traditions that I don’t even believe is a tradition, it’s just a happy little coincidence,” Rohden said of the Main Street market, which she referred to as the Columbia’s farmer’s market. “I don’t know why we haven’t figured out the farmer’s market/football combo. Perfect!”

But the rest of the reporter’s visit to Columbia seems to have been a disappointment, as she sums up in the video.

“We go on this trips with the intention of showing you what makes each of these schools special,” Rohden said. “And when it comes to what makes South Carolina special, not f------ s---. They should call it Mid-Carolina. The Mid-Cocks.”