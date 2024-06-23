Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Robert Whittaker after UFC on ABC 6 knockout win?

Robert Whittaker was the shining star of UFC’s debut event in Saudi Arabia when he emerged on top in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC on ABC 6.

Former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker (26-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) produced his fastest finish in more than nine years when he halted short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) less than two minutes into the opening round at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

After the win, Whittaker dubbed himself the “boogeyman” at 185 pounds, and made it clear he’s coming for the belt he lost nearly six years ago.

What’s next for Whittaker? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ABC 6.

