Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov after UFC Fight Night 235 win?

The career trajectory of Nassourdine Imavov took another positive step forward Saturday when he earned his first UFC main event win against Roman Dolidze.

Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) outworked Dolidze (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) to a majority decision win in the UFC Fight Night 235 middleweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The Frenchman now puts a winless 2023 behind him and tries to make noise at 185 pounds, but who should be his next opponent?

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Imavov’s future after UFC Fight Night 235.

