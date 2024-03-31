Mick Jagger Proves He's Still Got the 'Moves Like Jagger' While Dancing to the Maroon 5 Hit: Watch

13 years after the song's release, the Rolling Stones frontman strutted his stuff out in public

Paras Griffin/Getty Mick Jagger performs in Atlanta in November 2021.

Mick Jagger is giving Instagram a taste of his "mooooooves."

The rocker strutted his stuff on social media this week, as he danced along to a song that he's all to familiar with — Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."

In a short clip shared on his Instagram account, the 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman was out in public when a band began to play the 2011 song.

Seizing the opportunity, Jagger could be seen laughing at the cameraperson as he waved his hands around and even paused for dramatic effect.

"Moves like who," Jagger appropriately captioned the video, before crediting a band named Splash for their "Moves Like Jagger" rendition.



Related: Mick Jagger Turns 80! Loved Ones Celebrate the Rolling Stones Frontman on His Birthday

Fans and friends were impressed with Jagger's moves, and the band's timing, in the video's comment section. "Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis," Jagger's 24-year-old son Lucas commented.

"Imagine having Mick Jagger casually dancing in the crowd for your performance🤯," one Instagram user wrote, while another added: "You are unique Mick, there will never be another like you, legend!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Mazur/Getty The Rolling Stones perform at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023

Related: Mick Jagger's 8 Children: Everything to Know

Last May, Jagger showcased that he isn't the only one in his family with moves. At the time, the rock star's longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick shared a clip of their now-7-year-old son Deveraux busting out a few grooves of his own while dancing to Imagine Dragons' 2014 track "Warriors."

"My wonderful, wild, sweet, beautiful Dev!! I am beyond blessed and thankful to be his Mama! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Mother's Day !!!!! ❤️ 💐🌸🌺🌷☀️," Hamrick wrote at the time. "PS Dev loves @imaginedragons 🙌🏼."

Story continues

Jagger's family and friends celebrated his 80th birthday back in July, when the "Paint it Black" singer thanked his Instagram followers for "all your lovely comments and birthday wishes."

"Hey Mick," Keith Richards shared in a video at the time. "Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick, have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it's like."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.