Michigan to wear patches honoring Oxford High School shooting victims at Big Ten Championship

Michigan will wear a special patch on its uniforms on Saturday for their battle against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game to honor the four high school students that were killed in a shooting outside of Detroit on Tuesday, the Wolverines announced on Thursday afternoon.

The patch will feature four blue hearts, to honor each of the four Oxford High School students who were killed, and both “T M” and “42” for Tate Myre — a football player at the high school who was killed.

The patch will be in the shape of Oxford’s “Block O.”

A 15-year-old sophomore allegedly killed four students — Myre, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin — and injured seven others at Oxford High School about 40 miles outside of Detroit on Tuesday. The student was arrested minutes after the shooting started, and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism and more, according to The New York Times .

The Wolverines are just the latest team in Michigan to address the shooting. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn actually had to stop a meeting on Thursday morning so that one of his coaches could go help his teenage daughter — as she was afraid to simply go to school after the shooting .

“I don’t think there’s any school that’s safe, to be honest with you,” said Lynn, who was a player on the Denver Broncos in 1999 when the Columbine school shooting happened in Colorado.

“It’s sad when as a parent, when you send your child to school and they may not come home. That’s sad.”

Michigan will take on Iowa in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. A win in that contest should solidify the Wolverines a spot in the College Football Playoff.