Michigan State basketball freshman Jeremy Fears shot in leg in hometown, has surgery

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. during a 88-64 win over Baylor on Dec.16.

Michigan State basketball’s Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg early Saturday morning and underwent surgery, according to the university.

The shooting happened near the freshman point guard's hometown of Joliet, Illinois. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

A message with the Joliet Police Department was not immediately returned.

According to 1340 AM (WJOL in Crest Hill, Illinois), Fears was shot at 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the Marycrest subdivision on the west side of Joliet. He was one of two people shot in the incident, per the radio station.

Fears had a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans’ 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday, after which the players dispersed for Christmas break. The 6-foot-2, 190 former five-star recruit has played in all 12 of Michigan State’s games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball's Jeremy Fears shot in leg, has surgery