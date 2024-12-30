Michigan rolls to 112-64 victory over Western Kentucky

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislov Goldin and Nimari Burnett scored 17 points apiece and Tre Donaldson and Danny Wolf posted double-doubles to lead Michigan to a 112-64 romp over Western Kentucky on Sunday night, snapping a six-game win streak for the Hilltoppers.

Goldin made 7 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers and 1 of 2 free throws for the Wolverines (10-3), whose three losses this season have been by a combined five points. Burnett did most of his damage on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Donaldson totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Wolf finished with 12 points and 10 boards for his sixth of the season.

Sam Walters scored 13 off the bench for Michigan and Roddy Gayle Jr. pitched in with 11 points and four assists.

Don McHenry sank three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead Western Kentucky (9-4). Julius Thedford scored 11 on 3-for-16 shooting. Enoch Kalambay added 10 points.

Gayle and Goldin both had 11 points to guide Michigan to a 59-31 advantage at halftime. The Wolverines shot 57.6% from the floor and made 11 of 21 from 3-point range in posting their highest scoring half of the season.

The Wolverines topped the century mark on 3-pointer by Danny Wolf with 6:05 remaining for a 102-52 lead.

It was the first time the two teams squared off in 17 years. Michigan has won 4 of 6 all time against the Hilltoppers.

Michigan travels to play Southern California on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference matchup. Western Kentucky travels to play Liberty on Thursday in a Conference USA opener.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press