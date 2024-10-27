Michigan and Michigan State throw punches, push and shove after Wolverines beat rival Spartans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed, shoved and butted helmets, triggering a skirmish with the rivals throwing punches as the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night.

“It was heat-of-the-moment type stuff,” Loveland said after the Wolverines won 24-17.

Quarterback Davis Warren took a knee to let the remaining time run out as Loveland and Jones got tangled up.

Michigan players left the nearby sideline to join the scrum and Michigan State players rushed over to join the fray.

“I told the team that was unacceptable,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said.

The last time the teams met at the Big House two years ago, a melee broke out in the tunnel with Spartans hitting, kicking and using a helmet to hit Michigan players.

Seven Michigan State players were later charged with crimes and the Big Ten fined the school $100,000. Michigan was reprimanded for failing to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving the venue.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Larry Lage, The Associated Press