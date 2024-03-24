Michigan hiring Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May as next men's basketball coach

Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May watches during practice for the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA men's tournament at NRG Stadium.

Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May has chosen Michigan for his next stop, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the matter publicly.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan and May have agreed to a five-year contract.

Michigan president Santa Ono announced the hiring Saturday night with a post on social media.

I am thrilled to welcome Dusty May to the University of Michigan as our new head basketball coach — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) March 24, 2024

May entertained overtures from Louisville and Vanderbilt before choosing the Wolverines.

May, 47, took over a dormant FAU program in 2018 and struggled through his first four seasons before breaking through in a big way last year with a surprise run to the Final Four.

Though May was a hot commodity after last year’s tournament, he chose to return along with all of FAU’s key players to see if they could recreate the magic of 2023. Though the Owls had a good season after making the move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference, their season ended Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Northwestern.

For Michigan, beating out Louisville and Vanderbilt for May is a strong statement about the program’s durability after firing Juwan Howard. The former Fab Five member and longtime NBA player got off to a good start in Ann Arbor but struggled over the last two seasons and finished 8-24 this year amid off-court turmoil.

May is familiar with the Big Ten, having attended Indiana and working as a student manager under Bob Knight. May served as an assistant at multiple school, including most recently at Florida from 2015 until he took the FAU job in 2018. His previous stops include Louisiana Tech, Alabama-Birmingham, Murray State, and Eastern Michigan.

Contributing: Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan hiring Dusty May from Florida Atlantic as basketball coach