Michigan governor and Lions fan Gretchen Whitmer roasted the Vikings during a Harris-Walz rally speech

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks before Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage during a campaign event on August 7, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Kamala Harris and her newly selected running mate Tim Walz are campaigning across the country this week. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The NFC North has some of the fiercest rivalries in all of the NFL, and not even political rallies are immune from their intensity.

During a Detroit rally for the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Democratic ticket for president, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer supported her home state Detroit Lions while dunking on the Minnesota Vikings.

As Walz is the governor of Minnesota and a former high school football coach, Whitmer provided a very specific jab at the divisional rivals.

"[Tim Walz is] a former soldier and a state championship-winning football coach," Whitmer told the crowd. "I mean, maybe he should help out the Vikings after we smoked them twice last year."

Whitmer: Tim Walz is a former soldier and a state championship winning football coach. Maybe he should help out the Vikings after we smoked them twice last year. pic.twitter.com/EczUGf8t6v — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2024

Alright, that's a pretty excellent dig from Whitmer. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason and might need time to transition to rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the next couple of seasons.

Whitmer probably didn't endear any voters in Minnesota with this very proud Lions-themed trolling, but we suppose Walz will be able to smooth things over with the Vikings faithful. After all, a rivalry is a rivalry!

