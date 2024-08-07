Michelle Obama defends Simone Biles after this Olympic picture branded ‘disgusting’

Simone Biles (left) and Jordan Chiles (right) bowed down to Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade during the medal ceremony - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

Michelle Obama has vigorously defended Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles after an NFL player described the pair’s behaviour on the podium as “disgusting”.

In a picture that has become one of the moments of the Games so far, Biles and Chiles, who won silver and bronze respectively in the women’s floor final earlier this week, bowed to Brazil champion Rebeca Andrade as she stepped up to receive her gold medal.

While the image of the American duo serenading Andrade went viral on social media – with many calling it one of the most heartwarming scenes of the Games – Marlon Humphrey took issue with their behaviour.

The cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens labelled it “disgusting” after resharing the image on social media website X.

But Obama leapt to the American gymnasts’ defence. Writing on X, she said: “I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship!

“You can just feel the love shining through these ladies,’ she added. ‘Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!”

On her decision to serenade Andrade on the podium, Biles had said: “It was an all-black podium, which is super exciting for us. “Jordan was like, shall we bow to her? And I was like, absolutely. It was just the right thing to do.”

Attack not first time US team has been targeted

Humphey was attacked by social media users after posting his comment, which is not the first time the US team has been targeted in recent months. The group’s work ethic was brought into sharp focus in the build-up to Paris after one of their former team-mates described them as “lazy.”

Mykayla Skinner, who won a silver on vault in Tokyo after Biles withdrew from the competition due to mental health difficulties, stirred controversy last June when she criticised the team’s talent and commitment beyond Biles.

Skinner made the inflammatory remarks in a video posted on YouTube after this year’s US Olympic trials, where she missed out on selection for the US team. Her comments sparked a huge backlash and she later issued a formal apology.

Biles and her team of Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera seemingly used Skinner’s comments as motivation for their Olympic campaign. After winning team gold last week, Biles posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions”.

The US topped the gymnastics medal table at Paris, winning three golds, one silver and six bronze medals.

