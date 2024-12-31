Michail Antonio discharged from hospital after breaking leg in horror crash

Michail Antonio is expected to miss the remainder of the season for West Ham - Mike Egerton/PA

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery from surgery at home following his road traffic accident earlier this month.

The 34-year-old suffered a broken leg during the incident on December 7 in Epping, Essex, and was taken to hospital in central London via air ambulance where he was recovering until being allowed to return home just after Christmas.

Antonio is expected to miss the rest of the campaign, although the club may consider extending his contract beyond its expiration in the summer.

With Antonio out for the season, West Ham were hit by another blow on Tuesday with the news that their England striker Jarrod Bowen sustained a fractured foot during the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday. No timescale has been put on Bowen’s return.

The football world rallied around Jamaica international Antonio when news of the crash in his Ferrari emerged, with his club releasing a statement and confirming he was in a stable condition and “conscious and communicating”.

The wreckage of Antonio’s car following the accident in Epping Forest on December 7

Antonio, who was selected for England squads but remained uncapped during the Gareth Southgate era, is approaching a decade at West Ham after arriving from Nottingham Forest for a first spell in the Premier League. He played an important role in getting the club into Europe and then winning the Europa Conference League in 2023.

West Ham raised almost £60,000 through an auction of signed tops and kit worn in the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month and the money will be split between the NHS and Air Ambulances UK.

The jersey of Bowen, the forward who struck the winner on the night, was bought for £3,005 and the total auction fetched £29,613, which was subsequently matched by the club.

Antonio has been open about his mental health in recent seasons and spoke to Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast about life after football. “I want to go into entertainment. So more on the basis of [sports TV shows] A League of Their Own, Play to the Whistle…” he said.