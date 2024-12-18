Michael Penix Jr. named Falcons starting quarterback. Looking at rookie's career so far.

The Michael Penix, Jr. era is starting in Atlanta.

The Falcons decided to start the rookie quarterback moving forward and benched veteran Kirk Cousins, starting with Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Atlanta (7-7) is still in the thick of the NFC South race after its 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, which snapped a four-game skid.

Cousins, 36, went 11 for 17 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Las Vegas. Cousins is completing 66.9% of his passes this season with 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an NFL-leading 16 interceptions.

Penix was selected with the 8th overall pick in the NFL draft after a decorated college career. In his senior season at Washington, he led the Huskies to the national championship game and was second in the Heisman Trophy balloting behind LSU's Jayden Daniels.

Penix, 24, has seen action in two NFL games in 2024 – both in garbage time amid blowout losses – throwing for 38 yards on five passing attempts,

Michael Penix college stats

Penix started his collegiate career at Indiana in 2018 but, due to injuries, played only 20 games in four seasons. He left Indiana with 4,197 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Once he transferred to Washington, Penix's career took off. During his junior season, Penix led the Pac-12 with 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns, and he placed eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

His senior season with the Huskies put him on the radar of NFL scouts as he led the nation with 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading Washington to a 14-1 record, losing in the national championship game to Michigan.

Penix finished his collegiate career with 13,741 passing yards and 96 touchdowns.

