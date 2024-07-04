Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny verbally agreed for UFC’s Aug. 24 Fight Night

UFC welterweight prospect Michael Morales is stepping up in competition.

The unbeaten Ecuadorian is being targeted to take on crafty veteran Neil Magny at a UFC Fight Night event Aug. 24 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Both parties have verbally agreed to the bout, MMA Junkie confirmed with multiple people with knowledge of the matchup. The people requested anonymity because the UFC has not yet made a formal announcement of the fight.

Morales (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career. The 25-year-old most recently fought in November 2023 and beat Jake Matthews with a unanimous decision. Morales had been out nursing an injury, now is training and healthy.

Magny, who recently had his 40th professional fight, continues to face the young blood of the division. Magny most recently fought in January and picked up a TKO win over prospect Mike Malott – which stands as one of the best comebacks in 2024.

With the addition, the UFC’s Aug. 24 lineup now includes:

Bruno Ferreira vs. Roman Kopylov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Dennis Buzukja vs. Danny Silva

Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese

Viacheslav Borschev vs. James Llontop

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes

Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie