Mic'd-up video captured the postgame message that Travis Kelce had for George Kittle after Chiefs win

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's lone undefeated team despite not necessarily looking like a dominant team. The San Francisco 49ers are still NFC West contenders all while dealing with tons of injuries to key players.

That in itself had Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinking about a potential rematch in New Orleans.

Following the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the 49ers to improve to 6-0 on the season, mic'd-up footage from NFL Films showed the exchange that Kelce had with 49ers tight end (and his friend) George Kittle. Kelce told Kittle that he'd love to run into the 49ers again in February -- at the Super Bowl.

"Let's do it again in February, bro."@TKelce and @GKittle46 want to run it back 🔄 pic.twitter.com/sXP6Flwrik — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 22, 2024

"Let's do it again in February, bro," Kelce said.

Kittle was down for it and was also a fan of Kelce's cleats.

We'll have to see if the two teams really do run it back, but the Chiefs have to like their chances.

