Mic'd up Myles Garrett had the classiest response to Ravens lineman's humble jersey request

Asking for a star NFL player's jersey -- in the middle of a game no less -- must be tough while in the trenches, especially when it's an offensive lineman asking for the threads of a stud pass rusher.

But Baltimore Ravens lineman Roger Rosengarten wasn't rebuffed by Myles Garrett when the former asked the latter, as Hard Knocks captured with its mics and cameras.

Rosengarten said, "I know I'm a nobody, but if I could get that jersey after?"

Garrett's reply was all class: "Hey, you're in this league, y'all looking great, you ain't never a nobody."

Jersey granted. What a great exchange!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Mic'd up Myles Garrett had the classiest response to Ravens lineman's humble jersey request