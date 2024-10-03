Micah Parsons injury update: When will Cowboys star pass rusher return?

The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5. Dallas is fresh off a 20-15 win over the New York Giants last week on "Thursday Night Football" which ended a two-game losing streak.

Despite the win, Dallas came away with some concerns, especially on defense. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons had to be carted off the field due to an ankle injury and defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence has been placed on injured reserve.

Parsons' injury was severe enough to put his status in question. Here's the latest on his return.

When will Micah Parsons be back?

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it is unlikely that Parsons will play in Week 5. He has a sprained ankle and he was seen earlier this week in a boot and using a scooter to protect his ankle.

Micah Parsons is wearing a boot and using a scooter to protect his high left ankle sprain. While he did not completely rule himself out of Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, he acknowledged he might be out through the bye week. “I feel like I’m letting people down,” Parsons said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 30, 2024

Depending on the severity of the injury, it could take up to 6-8 weeks for a full recovery. Dallas has a bye in Week 7 before their next "Sunday Night Football" game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Parsons wants to be back on the field sooner than later.

"I want to play," he said Monday. "If I can play, I will play. To me, as long as I can run and move how I want to move, I want to play."

Micah Parsons injury history

This is Parsons' first significant injury. He's only missed one game in his career - Week 18 of his rookie year - due to COVID-19.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

With Parsons potentially out for the next couple of weeks, the Cowboys have Chauncey Golston next on the depth chart at right defensive end. He was a third-round pick (84th overall) in the 2021 NFL draft and has 4.5 career sacks through 51 games played, including three starts.

Rookie second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland likely will be the top pass rusher for the Cowboys now. He has no sacks but has three quarterback hits through four weeks this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Micah Parsons injury update: When will Cowboys star be back?