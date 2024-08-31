Miami, Penn State on upset alert? Bold predictions for Week 1 in college football

It's the first weekend of the college football season, and everyone should expect there to be some highs and lows as teams don't have the benefit of preseason games to work out kinks. This predicament creates an opportunity for underdogs to have shocking performances and create unexpected outcomes across the country.

Which games will feature these surprises? Who could be an upset victim? We know these unlikely results are coming. But where will they take place?

That’s why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus weigh in with their bold predictions for Week 1 of the college football season:

Georgia takes its frustrations out on Clemson

The Bulldogs come into the 2024 season on a mission after missing the playoff party and are going to make sure there is no doubt who are the favorites to win the national championship in the first campaign of the new 12-team playoff.

First up for Georgia are the transfer portal-allergic Clemson Tigers, who have their own demons to conquer even after winning their last five games in 2023. It's simple: Georgia is too talented and too stubborn to lose this week and running up the score isn't out of the question, especially before what's expected to be a pro-Georgia contingent at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. -- Scooby Axson

CAN'T MISS GAMES: Five matchups you should be watching Week 1

CRYSTAL BALL: Season predictions for playoff, awards and more

Florida's Billy Napier cools hot seat with Miami win

There’s no better candidate to lose their job than Billy Napier. The Gators have been underwhelming in his two seasons and with one of the most daunting schedules in the country, safe to say it won’t be an easy season in Florida. However, Florida will get some punches in and it’ll start with a season opening win. Graham Mertz actually had a solid 2023 and he should take another step against an unknown Miami defense. “The Swamp” will be rocking and the Gators have taken down a ranked opponent at home in the first month of the season in each of Napier’s two seasons. Make it three seasons in a row to give Napier some confidence. -- Jordan Mendoza

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) drops back against the Georgia during the first half of their 2023 game at EverBank Stadium.

Big win for LSU against Southern California

LSU trounces USC by 20 or so points in Sunday’s ranked matchup in Las Vegas. That would lend some early evidence to support the idea that LSU is being way overlooked behind the top two or three teams in the SEC. But the big takeaway from a lopsided result would paint the Trojans as (once again) a playoff pretender and not ready for life in the Big Ten. Let’s say it’s LSU 44, USC 21. That first impression would be very hard for Lincoln Riley’s team to shake. -- Paul Myerberg

Penn State stuggles on country roads at West Virginia

The rivalry between the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers got more fuel in last year's edition when Penn State scored a late touchdown of an overwhelming win. West Virginia didn't take too kindly to the situation and followed that defeat with a nine-win season that has caused many to consider the Mountaineers as dark horse contenders in the Big 12. With a favorable home crowd and some questions about the Nittany Lions offense being able to create explosive plays, look for an early upset to shake up the playoff picture. -- Erick Smith

Boise State faces tough trip to Georgia

Saturday’s sneaky-good game will be Boise State at Georgia Southern. The Broncos are a popular pick to repeat as Mountain West champs and to possibly be in the mix to represent the Group of Five n the playoff. But this is a long trip on the eve of a high-profile date with Oregon. The Sun Belt is a competitive league in which nearly everyone is decent and a few teams could be really good. Suffice it to say the Eagles won’t be an easy out, especially in Statesboro where football is taken quite seriously. Georgia Southern has a lot of newcomers on the offensive side, so Boise will probably get out with the win. But don’t be surprised if it’s still in doubt well into the second half. -- Eddie Timanus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 1 bold predictions: Miami, Penn State on alert