Miami Hurricanes vs. FAMU Rattlers FAQ: What to know about Canes’ home opener

The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) play their first home game of the 2024 season on Saturday against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-0).

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

Here is what you need to know about the matchup.

How can I watch the Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida A&M Rattlers game?

The Hurricanes’ home opener against Florida A&M will be available only via ESPN’s streaming ACC Network Extra platform, which is available to ACC Network subscribers through ESPN+, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What is the history between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida A&M Rattlers?

Saturday will be the 12th all-time meeting between the Hurricanes and Rattlers. Miami is 10-1 against FAMU, with the lone loss coming on Oct. 6, 1979 — the first meeting between the teams. In the 10 games since, the Hurricanes have won by an average of 45.2 points.

The most lopsided game came in the most recent matchup, with Miami winning 70-3 on Sept. 3, 2016.

FAMU will also return to Hard Rock Stadium in two seasons, on Sept. 12, 2026.

What were the expectations for the Miami Hurricanes and Florida A&M Rattlers entering the season?

The Hurricanes were voted to finish third in the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Rattlers were voted to finish second in the SWAC’s East Division.

How have the Miami Hurricanes and Florida A&M Rattlers done so far this season?

The Hurricanes opened the season with a 41-17 road win at the Florida Gators.

FAMU opened the season with a 24-23 road win against Norfolk State and 22-18 home win against South Carolina State.

What are three keys for the Miami Hurricanes against the Florida A&M Rattlers?

▪ Not playing down to the opponent: The Hurricanes are flying high after their season-opening win at Florida. They need to maintain that momentum. That means continuing to play at a high level, regardless of the opponent.

▪ Continue playing clean football: Miami committed just two penalties against the Gators in the season opener — both pass interference calls. Being able to operate cleanly and with discipline on both sides of the ball will be critical for the Hurricanes throughout the season.

▪ Get players meaningful reps: Should the Hurricanes run up the score as is expected, Saturday would be a prime opportunity to get younger players valuable game experience.

Who are some Miami Hurricanes players to watch?

▪ Defensive back OJ Frederique: With cornerback Damari Brown sidelined for the immediate future, Frederique should have an expanded role. The true freshman out of St. Thomas Aquinas has impressed teammates and coaches.

▪ Tight end Elijah Arroyo: Arroyo set career highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (89) against Florida.

▪ Defensive back Jaden Harris: Harris led the team with seven tackles and recorded one of Miami’s two interceptions against Florida.

▪ Offensive lineman Matt McCoy: The redshirt sophomore split reps at left guard during the Florida game with Ryan Rodriguez, who is dealing with a sprained ankle. McCoy will likely get the bulk of the playing time at left guard on Saturday, although Samson Okunlola could get some reps as well.

Who are some Florida A&M Rattlers players to watch?

▪ Quarterback Daniel Richardson: The Miami native and former high school standout at both Booker T. Washington and Carol City has completed 66.2 percent of his passes (45 of 68) for 568 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions through his first two games.

▪ Defensive back Michael Oppong: The redshirt senior, who started his college football career at UMass, is the reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after filling up the stat sheet in FAMU’s win over South Carolina State with three tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.